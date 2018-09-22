Fighting the Real Lake Champlain Monster—Pollution

by Mike Dunphy

Some art looks best from a distance, and thanks to pollution, the same might be said for Lake Champlain.

Indeed, 2018 has seen numerous spills of un- or partially treated water into the lake thanks to malfunctions and overflows at sewage treatment plants—7.1 million gallons of “treated and partially disinfected effluent” in April; 1.8 million gallons of partially treated wastewater in June; and 3.3 million of the same in July. Add to that the 921 metric tons (2 million pounds) of phosphorus delivered into the lake through its tributaries, simmer it under the hot sun of climate change, and it’s no wonder that dreaded blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is blooming, causing ever more beaches to close in summer.

Solving the problem is a daunting—and sometimes overwhelming—task, especially when considering the $1.3 billion price tag state officials put on cleaning up the lake, a president actively hostile to any climate protection rules, and weak-kneed congressional representatives afraid to cross him, or the aisle.

In such conditions, it’s particularly notable that Vermont Rep. Peter Welch achieved a bipartisan amendment with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to appropriate $8.4 million in fiscal year 2019 for the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP), nearly doubling the original figure of $4.4 million.

“I approached Congresswoman Stefanik for two reasons,” Welch told The Bridge. “One, we share the lake. Her district is all along the New York side of Lake Champlain. Number two, she’s a Republican colleague in a Republican-majority House. Her co-sponsorship with me on a funding amendment was extremely helpful in getting the Republican leadership to agree.” The rarity of the partnership in these times is not lost on Welch. “It’s quite unusual for the Republican House to entertain an amendment that boosts spending on an environmental measure. So Elise’s co-sponsorship with me was critical for getting it passed.”

It becomes all the more laudable when considering the appropriation started at $0 in the president’s budget for fiscal years 2017, ‘18, and ‘19.

“In the first federal budget with the current administration, in 2017,” explains Eric Howe, director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP), “we were zeroed-out. The LCBP has a line in the president’s budget…and the number next to us was $0. In 2018 and ‘19, we were zeroed out again.”

Compared to the $1.3 billion cleanup cost, however, $8.4 million is just a drop in the bucket—or a spit in the lake—so it’s an ongoing debate where the rest of the money will come from. “The money is there,” Welch stresses, “the question is where to put it,” noting the $2.3 trillion cost of the cost of the Trump tax cut. “In order to have the money to do the things we need…we have to be getting away from these tax cuts for corporations and very wealthy people and putting our money into long-term improvement of our infrastructure, which would include water quality.”

Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce has called for an “all-in” approach, with a number of ideas on the table, including taxes on bottled water, alcohol, gas, and pet care; a per-parcel landowner fee; a dollar-per-night fee on hotel stays; and even the possibility of a toll on the Lake Champlain Bridge. Several candidates for this year’s election are also eyeing the potential revenue from a tax-and-regulate marijuana market. An effort to create a long-term funding plan, legislative bill S.260, was attempted but rejected by Governor Phil Scott until the Senate stripped all the actual funding mechanisms, leaving a watered-down bill that creates a “Clean Water Planning, Funding, and Implementation Committee to recommend to the General Assembly draft legislation to establish an equitable and effective long-term funding.” Thus far, as several environmental advocates have pointed out, it does little to nothing to solve the problem.

That said, even if the money were raised, it’s no silver bullet, as Howe explains. “Even if we were able to spend that $1 billion today, and fix all the problems in the watershed, there’s still a lot of phosphorus and other nutrients that have accumulated in the sediments for a long time. This has been a problem that’s been building for the last 400 years. It’s going to take a long time for all that to be fixed.”

Plus, Welch warns, dumping all the money in the world into the cleanup is useless if there’s no change in the practices that have caused the pollution over the decades. “If we continue with the same practices…we are absolutely treading water at great expense,” he said.

Revising these practices is a huge part of the Lake Champlain Basin Program’s efforts, particularly to Vermont’s farmers, who account for the biggest slice of the phosphorus pie, at 38 percent of the total that enters the lake. Apart from isolated cases of “get off my lawn,” most farmers are receptive.

“We more often see farmers asking what they can do,” Howe said, “but also recognizing that a lot of what we ask them to do is expensive, like a two-million-gallon manure pit, or new tractor, and low milk prices don’t help.” Complicating that is the confusion from when the U.S. government for so long told them to add more phosphorus-laden fertilizers to their fields. “In their minds, what they are being told to do now is contradictory to what they were told when they first started farming.”

A new effort to reach a broad spectrum of Vermonters was launched by LCBP in September, with a 30-second commercial in three area movie theaters: the Roxy in Burlington, the Majestic in Williston, and Palace 9 in South Burlington. “Get involved and be part of the solution” flashes across the screen in large letters to images of happy young people checking water quality, pulling up weeds, and measuring streams.

It also underscores the need for individual Vermonters to take responsibility. “It’s always easier to point at someone else down the road, across the state, and across the lake,” Howe explains. “Even if they don’t see the lake or access the lake, if they live in the watershed, like Greensboro, they have an effect. Anything they do on their property drains down to Lake Champlain.”

The data in the 2018 State of the Lake report, published by LCBP, also emphasizes the point. Vermont has a far greater impact on the lake than New York or Quebec. This is stark when looking at the mean annual phosphorus load coming from the main tributaries. On the New York side, the highest amount, 41 metric tons per year, comes from the Ausable River. In Vermont, four rivers dwarf that amount with both the Missisquoi and Winooski topping out at 170 metric tons. “That is primarily because of the land uses but primarily because Vermont has 60 percent of the watershed,,” Howe explains. “In New York, a higher percentage of their share of the watershed is forested.”

For Welch, many of these efforts may come to naught without addressing the larger issue of climate change. “We’ve got to do what we can locally to address what goes into the water,” Welch said, “but we also have to do what we can globally to address climate change.” Indeed, the effect of climate change on the lake is already making things worse, from increased storms and flooding, disruption of wildlife breeding cycles, invasive species, erosion and sedimentation, cyanobacterial blooms, deep-water hypoxia (low-oxygen conditions), not to mention the millions of recreation dollars lost.

For that, Welch puts his hope in the “blue wave” in November. “This midterm election is an opportunity for Americans to let them send a message that they want to make course correction.” Although Trump will still be in the White House, a Democratic House majority would be a step in the right direction, Welch believes, with effects that could be felt immediately. “It would really help, because I think what we could do, if we have a Democratic majority in the House, is start passing practical legislation and budgets that meet environmental needs, among other things.”

A summer experience made it particularly personal to Welch.

“I took a trip out on the lake on a beautiful day. It was pre-algae bloom season but it was just beginning; I believe they call is speckling, where you could see these tiny organisms in the water that eventually come together and congeal into this horrible bloom. The contrast of being out on the lake on one of the most beautiful days of the summer and seeing people enjoy the lake so much…but then to look into the water and see the beginning of these massive algae blooms that really threaten the fish and access—that really moved me. Time’s a wastin’ and we need to get on this yesterday.”

For Howe, when the mountaintop seems too high, he finds inspiration and motivation in the lake itself.

“It can certainly be overwhelming, and honestly, when I see myself going down that road; we are fortunate that our office is on the lake, and actually I just walk down to the lake and sit and reflect on the lake, and that restores my hope.”



