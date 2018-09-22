Council to Decide on Design for Proposed Parking Garage

by Tom Brown

Montpelier officials expect to settle this week on the design for a proposed $10 million parking garage to be built in conjunction with a privately owned 80-room hotel complex.

The City Council scheduled a special session for Wednesday, September 19, to take public input and hoped to reach a decision on the final concept for the 348-space garage shortly thereafter. Among the design options are the number of stories, likely either four or five, and whether the structure will have flat floors with external ramps, graded floors with interior access, or some combination of those features. Plans also need to be finalized for the building’s facade, which will likely feature ivy and other greenery on site, which faces the Winooski River and Memorial Drive.

Once a design is chosen, the council will vote October 3 on whether to present the $10 million bond issue to voters in November.

The garage proposal is a major attempt to address perennial concerns about inadequate parking in downtown Montpelier, but it has also raised concerns over its location, appearance, the speed of the process, and the public-private relationship it represents.

City Manager Bill Fraser acknowledges that the pace might feel hurried but believes the project is a good opportunity to address a longstanding issue.

“People sometimes say government is not responsive, they can’t get stuff done in time,” Fraser said. “This time we had an opportunity, we put something together, and the criticism is ‘they’re going too fast, not enough public input,’ but we have been talking about this for a long time.”

Some of the critics say the proposal is inconsistent with Montpelier’s net zero energy goals and fails to support the ideal of having fewer cars in the downtown area.

Resident Dan Jones, who calls the garage “a concrete box with green lipstick,” said the $10 million could be directed elsewhere.

“I think $10 million would be better spent on a smart microtransit system that could move 1,000 people in and around town and leave $8 million to go toward affordable housing,” he said.

City Councilor Ashley Hill is the only member of the council to publicly oppose the parking structure and has said the project needed more public discussion up front.

“I’m not sure this project is the best thing to address our needs,” she said. “ If we intend to be a leader in net zero it seems that this will allow the status quo to continue rather than looking to better public transportation.”

The proposal is directly tied to construction of a Hampton Inn hotel by the owners of the adjacent Capitol Plaza. The Bashara family is donating the land for the garage and has acknowledged that there would be no hotel without the parking structure.

Their appeal to the city led to the adoption of a special Tax Increment Financing district, or TIF, in which the city can use increased property tax revenue from the $15 million hotel to pay for the parking garage bond. Under its agreement with Hilton, the parent company of Hampton Inn, the hotel developer must get the project “underway” by November.

The family will pay $450,000 annually toward the 30-year bond—$150,000 in TIF tax money and $300,000 for for 20 years for the use of 200 parking spaces in the facility. The city will control roughly 150 spaces and expects to sell about 80 monthly parking permits. Another 60 to 70 surface spaces around the structure will go to the city, Capitol Plaza owner Fred Bashara said.

Bashara does not believe the process has been rushed.

“We signed an agreement with Hilton in June 2017 and have had five and a half months in the planning process (with the parking garage),” he said, adding that there have been public hearings all along the way.

City officials believe the garage is consistent with the city’s goals to develop downtown and that the process has been open.

“Given the stated priorities of city residents we think it would be wrong not to support a hotel and garage,” Fraser said.

After the council selects a design the plan will be submitted for permitting.

The city has set an annual maintenance budget of $90,000, and Fraser said no employees will be added for the garage.

The garage bond is one of four measures to be placed on the November ballot, along with a $16.75 million wastewater improvement bond, a charter change proposal dealing with a ban on single use plastic bags, and an item that would allow non-U.S. citizens living in Montpelier to vote on city issues. Public information sessions on all of the ballot items will be held in late October and early November.



Share this: