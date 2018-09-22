Council Approves Wastewater Plant Upgrade; Sewer Rates Would Increase

by Phil Dodd

The Montpelier City Council voted unanimously to put a $16.75 million bond on the November 6 ballot to pay for a major upgrade to the city’s wastewater plant, one that will replace aging infrastructure at the plant and allow the city to move toward an “organics to energy” future. The bond’s size is an increase from a $16.1 million estimate presented to the council in June.

City officials say Montpelier needs to spend at least $8 million or $9 million just for basic upgrades on the 45-year-old plant, but they endorsed an upgrade at twice the cost, in part because they say it will allow the plant to accept more hauled waste and thus bring in more “tipping fee” revenue, enough to offset the extra expense of the $16.7 million upgrade.

The proposed project will also mean the city would produce more methane from the plant, some of which will be stored to heat more buildings on the plant property. In a few years, a further upgrade–at a cost of perhaps an additional $3.6 million–would allow the city to make use of all the increased methane, either to create compressed gas for sale, convert to heat for sludge drying, or convert to heat and power through cogeneration.

The wastewater plant upgrade, if approved by voters, will require sewer rate increases, potentially significant ones. A PowerPoint presentation shown to the City Council by City Engineer Kurt Motyka on September 12 indicated that, under one scenario, rates could roughly double in 10 years, rising 8 percent the first year and 7 percent per year in each of years two through 10. The current average residential sewer bill is $645 per year. Ten years out, the annual sewer bill could be about $1,281, according to the presentation.

Motyka said at the hearing that the rate increases could end up lower than that, especially if tipping revenues rise as much as the city hopes. After the meeting, City Finance Director Todd Provencher explained that the rate forecast shown in the presentation was conservative and “is one of many possible solutions in an attempt to provide an approximate impact to ratepayers.” He said that the projection assumes no increase in usage, and thus does not include new projects like the French Block, 1 Taylor Street, Caledonia Spirits, and a possible new hotel.

Provencher and Motyka also noted that it was likely that the Water and Sewer Rate Committee would look at new ways to structure sewer rates that could change or improve the picture for residential sewer users. According to Provencher, the financing structure is expected to be a 25-year bond with interest-only payments in the first five years. Construction is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

Montpelier city officials are working closely on the planned project with Indiana-based Energy Systems Group, which is guaranteeing that the plant will see an increase of $255,000 per year in hauled waste-tipping fees, and officials believe that number could easily be exceeded, with any extra revenues going to the city. In the last fiscal year, Montpelier took in about $1 million in tipping fees.

Currently, Motyka said, Montpelier can only accept hauled waste such as septic tank pump-outs, which it receives from as far away as New Hampshire. The new plant would be able to accept high strength waste (HSW), including grease, dairy waste, and the like.

Taking in HSW means the upgraded plant will generate more methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Today, the plant already creates some methane; part of it is used to heat buildings and the rest is flared off. With the upgrade, Motyka said more buildings can be heated, but the plant will also be flaring off more methane.

If and when Phase 2 of the “organics to energy” plant is built, the excess methane will all be put to use. Using the methane for cogeneration could be “cash negative,” Motyka has said, meaning Phase 2 would be a money loser under that scenario. Other options such as making and selling compressed gas look more promising financially, he said. Using the extra methane in a productive manner would also move the city closer to its goal of getting to a net-zero energy status, he said.

According to Motyka, a lawsuit filed by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) challenging the plant’s phosphorus discharge permit is not likely to affect plans for the upgrade. He said there are other ways Montpelier could reduce the levels of phosphorus entering the Winooski River, such as better stormwater treatment, that would likely satisfy CLF if the city loses the lawsuit.

At the September 12 City Council meeting, Councilor Ashley Hill asked whether the combination of the wastewater plant bond and the proposed $10.1 million parking garage bond, which she noted she opposes, would keep the city within the council’s guidelines for maximum debt.

Provencher said the council guideline calls for debt not to exceed 15 percent of total budget revenues, and that the combination of these two bonds, along with existing bond debt, would put Montpelier at just under an 18 percent level. But he noted this estimate does not include potential parking garage revenues from the Education Fund (for the TIF district) and from tenants of the garage, such as the hotel. “I think we will be within the scope or close to it, given these factors,” he said.

The City Council will make a final decision about putting both bonds on the ballot at a special meeting October 3. There will be an additional public hearing on the two bonds after that, and then Montpelier voters will weigh in on November 6.



Share this: