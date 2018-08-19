  • Browsing: »
Textile History Forum Brings Weaving Experts to Marshfield

Rabbit Goody at the Textile Identification Workshop.

From July 27 to 29, weaving fans and experts met at the Marshfield School of Weaving for the Textile History Forum. The three days included hands-on workshops in tape loom weaving, knitted heddles, spliced corncob bearings, and weaving on a barn loom. Paper sessions also discussed topics such as recreating George Washington’s parlor furniture from the documentary record, Stephen Brownson’s Cotton Manufactory, Changing Systems of Textile Production on the Brandywine in the Late 18th and Early 19th Centuries, and Kentucky Quilts and their Linsey Woolsey Plaids and Checks, among many others. The forum also included a tour of the school’s collections, which received a substantial amount of artifacts from the American Textile History Museum in Lowell, Massachusetts when it folded in 2016. Below are a few photos of the event, courtesy of the Marshfield School of Weaving.

A piece of 18th c. Embroidery

 

Two antique tape looms acquired from the American Textile History Museum.

 

