by Nona Estrin

By day, butterflies, by night, Great Ash Sphinx Moths hover like nocturnal humming birds amongst the fragrant tobacco. For these magical night-fliers and 44 other insects, ash is the primary host. What will become of them, the birds, and other life that feed on them? And what will we do to counter this loss?

Note: The magnificent Polyphemus moth above, uses ash as only one of it’s host foods.



Share this: