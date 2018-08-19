NATURE WATCH: Ingredients from the Garden

by Nona Estrin

During this last wild month of summer, people coming and going, the little vegetable garden grounds me. Out each morning, look around, pick beans, lettuce, tomatoes, chard, summer squash, and cucumbers. Eggs with chard and tomatoes in the morning, buttered steamed squash and chard at lunch, perhaps a summer chowder with whatever is for dinner. Less thinking about what to have, as favorite garden recipes surface. Fewer trips to the store for food, less hauling food from car to house, lots more time between garden and kitchen, garden and kitchen.



