Montpelier Selected to Host Major Regional Creative Economy Conference

Montpelier Alive announced today that Montpelier will host the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) Creative Communities Exchange (CCX) on June 6 and 7, 2019. Montpelier was selected in a competitive application process to host the event, which will bring nearly 300 leaders to Montpelier to discuss the interplay between the creative economy and community and economic development.

“We are thrilled to be selected to host the CCX in 2019 in Montpelier,” said Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive. “Montpelier is truly emerging as the creative capital. Hosting CCX is a reflection of the tremendous creative energy in our city that lends innovation and vitality to Montpelier.”

The CCX is a fast-paced biennial event that gathers New England leaders engaged in arts-based community development and creative placemaking for networking and peer learning. CCX rotates to different New England communities and highlights a wide range of successful initiatives from around the region that leverage the local creative sector for revitalization and growth of the broader community.

The CCX helps build a bridge between the creative sector and community development by providing a peer-to-peer forum to explore the abundant creative assets of New England and share how—through collaboration, ingenuity, vision, leadership, and patience—the creative sector continues to breathe life and opportunity into the region. This sixth iteration of the conference follows previous events in Providence, RI; the Berkshires, MA; Portland, ME; Keene, NH; and New London, CT.

“We are very excited to bring the CCX to Montpelier, a unique community where government is accessible, advocacy is immediate, and creativity is being integrated into policy and daily life,” said Dee Schneidman, Program Director, Research and Creative Economy, NEFA. “This capital city will inspire CCX participants to engage in spirited civic dialogue about the past, present, and future of the creative sector and its inclusion in community development and identity.”

“The creative economy plays an important role in Montpelier and we are very excited for the opportunity to showcase our city,” said Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson.

Montpelier Alive’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for people who live, work, and visit Montpelier by helping the downtown and adjacent areas develop into the 21st century as a vital and diverse community center for retailing, cultural and entertainment activities, education, recreation, business and professional services, dining, government, and residential use. Learn more at montpelieralive.org.

The New England Foundation for the Arts invests in the arts to enrich communities in New England and beyond. NEFA accomplishes this by granting funds to artists and cultural organizations; connecting them to each other and their audiences; and analyzing their economic contributions. NEFA serves as a regional partner for the National Endowment for the Arts, New England’s state arts agencies, and private foundations. Learn more at nefa.org.



Share this: