HEARD ON THE STREET: 8.2.18

Salaam Moves, Rebel Heart to Open, Vacant Storefront Filled

The fashion boutique, Salaam, vacated one store front on State Street and moved a few doors down into the space which housed Vermont Trading Company for 25 years. Salaam is fully open for business at the new location and will hold a grand opening on August 4. The old location at 40 State Street will become Rebel Heart, a men’s and women’s clothing store with houseware and more. Owner Jenn Sebold has worked for Vermont Trading Company, Shoe Horn, and The Bridge. She plans to open in September after renovations. This shuffling of the deck means another vacant storefront in the downtown will be filled and vibrant again.

Aromed Opens new branch at the Berlin Mall

AroMed Aromatherapy and CBD Shop is opening in a new location at the Berlin Mall, next to Planet Fitness, scheduled to open mid/late August, after owner Lauren Andrews signed a six-month lease. The space is a bit bigger than the Montpelier store, and Andrews is in the process of hiring staff. She plans to host workshops, in addition offering her organic CBD and essential oil remedies. A grand opening party will be happening, but no date has been set yet.

Montpelier Shared-Use Path Renaming Contest

The Montpelier Complete Streets Group invites you to rename the popular recreation path that travels along the Winooski River from Granite Street to Junction/Dog River Road. In 2019, the path will be expanded from Granite Street to Gallison Hill Road. The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Onion River Outdoors. The contest runs from July 1 to September 3, 2018, and the winner will be announced in October 2018. Fill out the form online or print and drop off at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall. You may submit more than one name suggestion, but only one per entry. If the winning name selected has more than one person who suggested it, the person who submitted the name first wins.



Share this: