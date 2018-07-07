Three New Art Exhibits Opening at the T. W. Wood Gallery Summer Juried Exhibit, Essex Art League and Milton Artists Guild

The T. W. Wood Gallery at 46 Barre St in Montpelier, Vermont is pleased to announce the opening of three new art exhibits beginning on July 5.The contemporary room will highlight the works of 26 artists through August 31, 2018 in the annual Summer Juried Show Artists work will include; August Burns, Annie Christopher, Frank D eAngelis, Eddie Epstein, Hasso Ewing, Caroline McKinney, Maggie Neale, Sam Thurston and Ann Young along with many others. Ginny Callan, the Gallery’s executive Director said “The exhibit has works in a wide variety of mediums including watercolor, acrylic, oil, photographs, clay, glass and mixed media.” Callan added” The jury was particularly challenged due to the large quantity and quality of the work submitted. The three jurors worked diligently to come to agreement on the work selected and came up with a diverse and exciting selection.”

Jurors for the Summer Juried Show include Susan Abbott, Mason Singer and Phillip Robertson. Susan Abbott a professional artist exhibiting in galleries and museums around the country. She is an active partner with non-profits in projects that connect art and conservation. She works out of her studio in northern Vermont. Mason Singer is an award winning graphic designer and publications consultant. He has designed hundreds of publications and produced a broad range of work, including magazines, books, guidebooks, posters, annual reports, logos, and much more. Phillip Robertson is an interdisciplinary artist and printmaker. Robertson teaches printmaking, drawing, painting and art history at Northern Vermont University and the Community College of Vermont.

In addition the Gallery’s contemporary hallway has a joint exhibit of the Essex Art League and Milton Artists Guild. The exhibit will be up through the end of July. Both organizations highlight the artwork of their members. The goal of the Essex Art League is to support the appreciation and creation of art among artists and within Chittenden County. Members meet monthly to share ideas and information, create and implement programs, and participate in show venues. The Milton Artists Guild has been active for over 30 years and has 185 members. Their mission is sharing their creative endeavors with other artists, promoting artistic expression and encouraging each member to value time spent creating.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday July 12th from 5:00-7:00 pm for all three exhibits. The reception is free and will offer an opportunity to meet many of the artists and enjoy refreshments and purchase local art at affordable prices.

Also on exhibit are works from the Gallery’s permanent collection. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 12:00-4:00 pm and by appointment. The Gallery is located at 46 Barre Street at the Center for Arts and Learning in Montpelier.

For more information contact the Gallery’s Director Ginny Callan at 262-6035 gcallan@twwoodgallery.org or go to twwoodgallery.org



