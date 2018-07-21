Red Sox Foundation Honors VCIL

The Red Sox Foundation honored the Vermont Center for Independent Living for its dedication to social justice, diversity, and inclusivity. At a home game against the Texas Rangers on July 9, an on-field check presentation was made to VCIL Executive Director Sarah Launderville. The Center won the $10,000 first-place IMPACT Award, thanks to receiving the most online votes among the other Vermont nonprofits that were in the running.

“I was so touched and grateful when I received the phone call from the Red Sox Foundation official that I literally cried,” said VCIL Executive Director Sarah Launderville. “It means so much that Vermont’s favorite baseball team values what mission-driven organizations such as VCIL bring to the table. The grant will help us further our work promoting dignity, independence, and civil rights of Vermonters with disabilities.”

Launderville brought her 8-year-old son, Evan, to the game, along with two of her colleagues. The foursome enjoyed premium seats and a visit to the NESN broadcast booth, where Launderville was interviewed. VCIL will also receive a custom Red Sox jersey, which will be imprinted with a “79” as a nod to the year the nonprofit was incorporated almost 40 years ago.

The second-place 2018 IMPACT Award in Vermont went to St. Johnsbury Academy, and third place went to Brattleboro Time Trade. IMPACT Awards were given to organizations in all five states outside of Massachusetts.



