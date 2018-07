by Nona Estrin

For we who have lived long, this historic heat wave brings many worries, but for the very young, just the discomfort of heat and the pleasures of water, evening, fireflies. A morning or evening trip to Wrightsville beach, the magic of a yard or field of fireflies, sitting by a brook in the shade, or here, on the deck next to the woods at night with a handful of seed, waiting for the flying squirrel to swoop in and sit, big eyed, nibbling in the cool night air.



