WRITING WORKSHOP: Clearing the Hurdles: Overcome the 15 Stumbling Blocks that Threaten Writing Careers

Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 7 pm at Kellogg-Hubbard Library

With Mike Dunphy, Editor in Chief of The Bridge and writing instructor at the Gotham Writers Workshop.

For many aspiring writers, it’s not a lack of talent that keeps careers from getting off the ground, but a series of stumbling blocks that inexperienced writers inevitably trip over.

In this workshop, Mike will identify 15 of these and show attendees how to navigate or avoid them altogether. Attendees will also learn a few tricks of the trade to both improve their general writing abilities and persuade publications to print (and pay for) their work.

The session begins with a writing exercise, which will be used throughout, so be sure to bring analog or digital writing materials. NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED.



