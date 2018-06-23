The Community Honors Nat Frothingham and Kicks off Bridge to the Future Fundraising Campaign

The Friends of The Bridge, a new 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, kicked off its Bridge to the Future fundraising campaign with a community celebration on June 6 at the College Hall Gallery of The Vermont College of Fine Arts. The event, which drew more than 100 people, honored the contribution and service of retiring editor and publisher, Nat Frothingham, introduced the new editor in chief, Mike Dunphy, and kicked off the fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the newspaper during this time of transition and helping establish a firm business footing going forward

Appreciation for Nat Frothingham’s work framed the event. Mayor Anne Watson presented Nat with a Key to the City of Montpelier. State Representative Warren Kitzmiller presented Nat with a Proclamation by the Vermont State Legislature honoring his service. Thomas Greene, President of Vermont College of Fine Arts, spoke of the gift of community journalism Nat had given the city and renewed the College’s commitment to support for The Bridge. City manager Bill Fraser thanked Nat for his contributions, and Bridge Board members Donny Osman and Phil Dodd provided insights on Nat’s hard work and sacrifice that sustained The Bridge for almost 25 years. Even Senator Patrick Leahy made an electronic appearance, providing a brief video that was shared with the gathering.

Nat Frothingham’s presentation was the highlight of the evening, eliciting much laughter and applause. Mike Dunphy followed Nat’s comments by sharing his vision for the future of the paper and assuring the gathering that the community-focused values of The Bridge would not change. Finally, Barbara Floersch of The Friends of The Bridge Board urged the community to dig deep and contribute boldly to help The Bridge seize the opportunities and confront the challenges that accompany this change in leadership.

The event featured lavish finger foods; wine and beer from Café Anna; acoustic music; and two celebratory cakes from Delicate Decadence—one honoring Nat and one observing the kick-off of the fundraising campaign.

The celebration was planned by The Friends of The Bridge Board of Directors, who are also leading the Bridge to the Future fundraising campaign. Members of the Board include:

Barbara Floersch a national consultant and writer

Gabe Lajeunesse, a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments

Claudia Pringles, an estate planning attorney

Tim Simard, Director of Communications for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

Nat Winthrop, film producer and former newspaper publisher

The event would not have been possible without the generous support of the community, and the Board of Directors wishes to thank those who contributed to its success.

Ashley Witzenberger of The Event Boutique donated planning services and refreshments

Steve Hogan donated artwork for the Bridge to The Future campaign

campaign Emma Bay-Hansen donated design of the event invitation

Capital Copy contributed generously toward printing of invitations and fundraising materials

The Vermont College of Fine Arts donated the event venue and support from Café Anna

Vermont Creamery donated a generous selection of cheeses

Susan Reid and Leeds Brewer donated acoustic music

To contribute to the Bridge to the Future Fundraising Campaign

1) Send a check to Friends of The Bridge, P.O. Box 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601.

2) Go to The Bridge website (www.montpelierbridge.com) and click the “Donate” button.

If you have questions or would like to speak with a board member about a contribution, email Friendsofthebridge18@gmail.com

Friends of The Bridge is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations. Donations are tax deductible.



