by Nona Estrin

Birds catch my eye; a robin, beak-full, flies by; great crested flycatchers are active in the canopy, “Wrrreeep! Wrrreep!” It’s baby bird month! Baby animals too! Everywhere, the business is raising young, be it birds or foxes, and with birds, the ratio of success is tough. Our phoebes raise two broods—eight young, each year to get a couple which will return from southern Mexico next year to nest on our porch.



