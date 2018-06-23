NATURE WATCH: Rain Brings Treasures

by Nona Estrin

There is nothing like rain after a long dry spell. I watched this one from under the back door overhang as it rolled in and let loose. The sensation, the smells, were powerful. Clouds billowed up in layers, so you could see way up, the rivers of wind-blown droplets, some driven madly cross-pattern from the main tide of the incoming storm. Then the downpouring for almost an hour, softening top layers of hard dry earth, so that before it was over, hungry robins patrolled our lawn as worms came up for air! In the woods it may be too late for parched wild onions to send up their mid-summer flowers, but the shad berries will ripen and with a little more rain, we may well have berries in the fields and hedgerows.



