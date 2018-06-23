Kitten Season Comes to the Central Vermont Humane Society

by Laurie Garrison

You know how there are five seasons in Vermont? The Central Vermont Humane Society has yet another season: Kitten Season!

Every summer, the Humane Society is inundated with kittens. This results in three urgent needs at the adoption center. First, adorable kittens need homes; second, because of all the kitten adorableness, adult cats sometimes get overlooked and they need adopters; third, the Society needs donations to help care for all those cats.

The Humane Society’s adoptable cat and kitten population is continually changing, and right now they are in great need of adopters. These photos are a representation of the wonderful cats and kittens that have been adopted, or that are waiting for new homes. To find out up-to-the-minute information about which cats or kittens are available for adoption, or to make a donation, check out the Society’s website at centralvermonthumane.org.

There is still an overpopulation problem of cats in Vermont, and spaying/neutering is very important. For information about spaying/neutering, please ask your veterinarian or check out our local spay/neuter clinic, VT-Can! in Middlesex, at vt-can.org. Cats that are only four months old can have kittens, so don’t delay to avoid that “oops” litter!

Every year, the Central Vermont Humane Society saves over 1,000 pets, 70 percent of which come from Vermont. The Society is committed to going the extra mile for every pet in their care, and every adoptable pet gets all the time it needs to find a loving home. Two thirds of the animals in their care are cats.

Please visit the Central Vermont Humane Society at 1589 Vermont Route 14S in East Montpelier and adopt your next furry friend!

Laurie Garrison is the executive director of the Central Vermont Humane Society



