Independence Day Celebrations in Montpelier

by Dan Groberg, Montpelier Alive Executive Director

We hope you’ll join Montpelier Alive downtown for Montpelier’s July 3rd Independence Day Celebration. This year, Montpelier’s celebration will be better than ever! We’ve heard your feedback and added more—more Family Olympics, more music in the parade, more food vendors, and more family-friendly conveniences. Read on or visit www.montpelieralive.org/july3 to learn more about the festivities.

Parade, Powered by VSECU

The July 3rd Parade, powered by VSECU, is a timeless celebration of community. This year, we are bringing back some favorites, such as the Hanaford’s Volunteer Fife & Drum Corps and the Shidaa African Culture Project. By popular demand, we’re adding more musical acts, including the Midnight Capers Morris Dancers and the Polish Pickle Packers Polka Band. The July 3 Parade would not be complete without the Mount Sinai #3 Motor Corps and their go karts? During the parade, make sure to vote for your favorite “Go Green” and Performance entries in the Union Mutual Parade Competition. Come join us for the fun. We can’t wait to see you at the parade!

Family Olympics Sponsored by Capital Community Church

What could be better than the State House Lawn jam-packed with giant slides, inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses, and tons of awesome games? More time to enjoy it. So we are extending the Family Olympics until 6 pm this year.

The Marketplace

Welcome to The Marketplace, where 40 amazing vendors offer a mouth-watering variety of foods and beverages, plus all your celebration essentials, such as glow sticks and face paint. Join us along State Street and Governor Aiken Avenue. We have some great new vendors this year, and we’re offering more variety than ever before.

National Anthem Competition

The Star Spangled Banner is a tough song to sing, but the winner of this year’s July 3rd National Anthem Singing Competition will make it look easy. Don’t miss your opportunity to hear the winner sing the National Anthem from the Union Mutual Stage just before the Fireworks. Congratulations to the winner and all the finalists.

Raized on Radio, Presented by Myles Court Barbershop

Montpelier Alive is excited to welcome back Raized on Radio for an encore performance on the Union Mutual Stage. Raized on Radio is a finalist for Best Rock Band in Vermont by Seven Days, and they are back in Montpelier by popular demand. They will play your favorite covers from 7 to 9:30 pm. Thanks to Myles Court Barbershop for supporting these awesome rockers!

Union Mutual Parade Competition

Parade participants are invited to compete in the Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition and you can help determine the winners by voting at www.montpelieralive.org/vote. The Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition will feature two categories: Best Performance Float/Entry and Best “Green” Float/Entry. The grand prize winner in each category wins $1,000!

We Love Mothers

We are excited to announce that a Mamava Lactation Suite will be available at this year’s celebration! July 3rd is a family-friendly event, and we hope mothers feel comfortable nursing or pumping throughout the event. The Lactation Suite will be available in a quiet, shaded area near the Pavillion Building for mothers who prefer extra privacy. Thank you to Central Vermont Medical Center for providing financial support for the Lactation Suite.

We Love Mother Earth

We are partnering with Grow Compost to offer a Zero-Waste Station in the heart of the July 3rd festivities. What’s a Zero-Waste Station? It’s a tent with composting, recycling, and trash options to make sure we minimize items going to the landfill. We’re also excited that several vendors have signed on to compost their food waste. Thank you to Grow Compost for donating their services to make this possible!

Great Events Around Town

Looking for even more free family fun? Check out the Vermont History Museum, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s reading of a Frederick Douglass Speech, the Montpelier Rec Department’s Family Fun Day, and stop by the Fire Department for a tour.

Looking for something a little more grown-up? Don’t miss Charlie-O’s famous outside bar, pig roast and concert to be followed up by a night of karaoke. Julio’s Dance Party and the Langdon Street Tavern Street Party are sure to be a smash.

Sign Up to Volunteer

It takes a village to put on this massive community celebration. Multiple opportunities and shifts are available to fit your availability and interests. Learn more and sign up at www.montpelieralive.org/july3volunteer or contact volunteer@montpelieralive.org.

Thank You Sponsors!

The July 3rd Celebration is supported by many generous sponsors. Our Platinum sponsors and champions are VSECU, National Life Group, Union Mutual of Vermont, Community National Bank, and Capital Community Church. Our Gold sponsors are the City of Montpelier; Hunger Mountain Coop; UVM Health Network; Central Vermont Medical Center; DRM; Myles Court Barbershop; Denis, Ricker, and Brown; Ben and Jerry’s Foundation; and Casella. Our Silver sponsors are Julio’s Cantina, Sarducci’s, Washington Electric Coop, and Grow Compost. Finally, our Bronze sponsors are People’s United Bank and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Vermont. Please be sure to join us in thanking these local businesses who make this event possible!



