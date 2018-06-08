HEARD ON THE STREET: 6.7.18

12th Annual Carolan Festival

June 16 marks the 12th annual Carolan Festival, held at Mallery Farm in Worcester. The day-long tribute to the famed blind Irish harper, Turlough Carolan (1670-1738), features open sessions, workshops, and participatory dance and performances in English and Scottish country, Irish step and Ceili, Morris, waltzing. There will also be performances by Young Tradition Vermont Fiddleheads and harp students, with Dominique Dodge; as well as Benedict Koehler, and Hilari Farrington, who lead the weekly Saturday Irish trad session at Bagitos in Montpelier. Rain or Shine. Please no dogs. Suggested Donation $10/person, $20/family

Go to carolanfestvt.com for more info, including a detailed schedule of events. carolanfestvt@gmail.com or (802) 229-9468

Todd the Barber Opens Studio on Court Street

Former chief stylist of Myles Court, Todd Wheeler, has gone solo and opened his own salon at 17 Court Street. Although he’s only been in Montpelier for three years, his experience as a master level barber stretches more than 30. Trained by his father David, barber to the stars in Hollywood (check out the photo of his dad snipping Robert De Niro and Leonardo Dicaprio), Todd specializes in men’s haircuts and customizing a look unique to the client as well as offering old school shaving. The shop is open Thursday to Tuesday, and cuts begin at $15. thebarbertodd.com.

Emerald Ash Borer Quarantine

Shortly after publication of “Dot’s Beat” alerting our community to the threat of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), the State of Vermont was put under an EAB quarantine,

with Montpelier being an especially high risk area. A week later EAB was found in Montpelier. In areas around Central Vermont where the presence of EAB has been detected, including Plainfield, Groton, Calais, Williamstown, Washington, Barre, and now Montpelier, motorists may find flashing road signs reading “Don’t move ash firewood beyond this point.” The greatest risk of transporting the EAB lies in the moving of firewood. Check out vtinvasives.org for more information on the signs and symptoms of the EAB.

Women Painting Women Exhibition at Helen Day Art Center

For centuries, painting, and particularly figurative painting, has been dominated by the male artist, often using women as his muse and painting her in his idealized image of young, beautiful, passive and sensual.

Inspired by the #MeToo Movement, a new exhibition, Reclamation, at the Helen Day Art Center in Stowe seeks to contribute to righting the course of our history by claiming artspace for women and reclaiming their image. It also celebrates the power and achievement of this group of exceptional artists.

The exhibition features nationally-acclaimed, contemporary figurative women artists—including Hung Lui, Margaret Bowland, Aleah Chapin, Lee Price, Colleen Barry—painting women from their perspective, reclaiming and transforming the way women are portrayed.

The exhibition, curated by August Burns and Diane Feissel, runs June 15–September 8.

Poor People’s Campaign to Continue at the Vermont State House

Here in Montpelier, Vermont’s Poor People’s Campaign: “A National Call for a Moral Revival” moves into its fifth week on June 11, 2018. During the Campaign’s “40-Day Season of Action” in Vermont, the Poor People’s Campaign has gathered on the steps of the Vermont State House every Monday since May 14. The purpose of the campaign is to end poverty, systemic racism, the war economy and ecological destruction. The campaign in Vermont acts simultaneous with actions in 36 other states, making this a national movement.

On June 11, 2018, the Poor People’s Campaign in Vermont join the faculty of the Community Colleges of Vermont as the faculty bargain for a new contract with the Vermont State College system. A rally to support the CCV faculty will begin at the offices of the Vermont State College system at 575 Stone Cutters Way in Montpelier beginning at 1:30 pm. Then at 2 pm, the rally participants will march to the Vermont State House for the second half of the rally, which begins at 2:30 pm. Poor People’s Campaign spokesperson Ed Koopercamp said the general theme of the rally can be expressed in these words, “Everybody’s got a right to live–living wages, guaranteed income, housing, and education.”

On June 18 at 2 pm. the final Vermont action of the 40-Day “Season of Action” will once again take place on the Vermont State House steps.

For more information, please see:

National: poorpeoplescampign.org;

Vermont: poorpeoplescampaignvt.org;

Facebook: facebook.com/VTPPC/



