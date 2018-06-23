HEARD ON THE STREET: 6.21.18

Betsy’s Bed and Breakfast Closes After 27 Years

After a long and successful run operating Betsy’s Bed and Breakfast on East State Street in Montpelier, Jon and Betsy Anderson have a contract to sell their familiar pink Victorian house, where they lived and which housed the three original B&B guest rooms. Eventually, with the purchase of a building next door, Betsy’s had 12 rooms.

Jon, an attorney with a long history of civic engagement in Montpelier, said operating the business “has been a good life. I think the kids enjoyed growing up here. And we really appreciate how good the community has been to us.” Jon served for many years on the Planning Commission and City Council and is still on the board of Montpelier Alive. Betsy also worked as an attorney, including as state tax commissioner, before turning her full-time attention to operating the bed and breakfast.

Occupancy rates at Betsy’s were about 70 percent, good for the industry and indicating the need for rooms in Montpelier, Jon said, but the couple decided it was time for a change and stopped serving breakfasts late last year. Jon will continue practicing law, and the couple will split their time between their house in Elmore and one of their 20 apartments in town, with Betsy spending time in Florida in the winter, he said. More than half of their apartments are now rented out as furnished apartments by the night, week, or month (see www.betsysbnb.com).

Jon said the buyers of their house are a couple moving from San Francisco who will be using it as a residence for themselves and their two children. He said they chose Montpelier after researching the best places to live in the U.S.

Elizabeth Bonesteel Named Superintendent of Montpelier-Roxbury Schools

The new Montpelier-Roxbury School District will begin operation July 1 with a new superintendent, Elizabeth Bonesteel, who was hired to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Dr. Brian Ricca. Bonesteel, who lives in Jericho with her husband and two children, has been working as the director of curriculum and instruction at Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union. Since moving to Vermont almost nine years years ago, she has also served as an assistant principal, co-principal, and staff developer. Her experience prior to that includes working as a special education teacher for Teach for America in Louisiana, teaching literacy to elementary students in Brooklyn, NY and working at the American International School in Vienna, Austria.

National Life Foundation Makes Grant To T.W. Wood Art Gallery

The T. W. Wood Gallery has received a two-year grant awarded by the National Life Group Charitable Foundation of $15,000. Ginny Callan, the T.W. Wood Gallery’s Executive Director, said the funds would be used to “improve and professionalize the contemporary art exhibit space and produce new outreach materials for the Gallery.” The Gallery offers summer art camps and afterschool arts program for children, special events, and regularly changing contemporary art exhibits of Vermont artists. Gallery hours are Tuesday‒Saturday, 12‒4 pm, and by appointment.

Adamant Coop Community Dinners Resume July 6

The Adamant Coop will again be holding its Friday night community dinners in Adamant starting July 6 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm and continuing through the end of August. The Coop provides food for the dinners with an a la carte menu (no alcohol can be consumed on the property). A Coop member suggested a good-size dinner might cost $10 or so. She said the event started out with about 20 or 25 people attending, but now attracts up to 75 people. “It’s a great community and family event,” she said. The Adamant Coop is 83 years old and the longest existing local food coop in the country.



