NATURE WATCH: Save the Pollinators

by Nona Estrin

A time of impossible beauty, endless to-do lists and a huge desire to do nothing! Buds are poised to burst on the apples here at 1,000 feet and wild plumb and shad are already in bloom. Pollinators, though fewer and fewer each year, will soon have their day in the blossoms. Once again a bill to protect them failed to pass and farm and yard stores sell many hundreds of products containing neonicotinoid variants to anyone with a buck. How to stop it? Perhaps next year’s legislature will find a way.



