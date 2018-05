By Nona Estrin

We live adjacent to a stand of balsam fir, and when the ruby-crowned kinglets arrived a few days ago, the air was full of their quiet yet melodic chattering song. Then last night, five inches of snow! How does an insect-eating bird survive this? By noon everything’s dripping, thawing. Small trees that were bowed over have been released, birds are singing, and Mother’s Day is just around the corner.



