HEARD ON THE STREET: 5.3.18

Onion River Chorus to Present Mozart and Haydn

In celebration of its fortieth anniversary year, Montpelier’s Onion River Chorus will present a particularly ambitious and appealing program of Mozart’s great “C Minor Mass” and Haydn’s achingly lyrical “Salve Regina.”

The two concerts are Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, at 7:30 pm, both at Montpelier’s Unitarian Church, 130 Main Street. Admission at the door is $15, $12 for students and seniors.

The 65-member chorus, directed by Larry Gordon, will be joined by soloists Mary Bonhag, Sophie Michaux, Gideon Crevoshay, and John Harrison, and a select chamber orchestra of strings, oboes, bassoon, brass, tympani, and organ. Chorus members are especially excited about this program, which they have been rehearsing since January.

Imagining Home in the State House Cafeteria

A unique and socially changing exhibit, Imagining Home, was created by Alison Cannon, a Burlington-based artist, in response to the belief that small cities like those in Vermont have the capacity to house all of their citizens.

Imagining Home presents innovative home designs born of collaboration between community members dealing with homelessness and prominent local architects, including Rolf Keilman, Truex Cullins; Michael Wisniewski, and Duncan Wisniewski Architecture; Terry Findeise; among many others.

The exhibit will run from May 1 to May 31 in the State House Cafeteria (second floor of the Vermont State House), 111 State Street, Montpelier, from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Mondays through Fridays.

Artists Take Action at THE GALLERY at Central Vermont Medical Center

A new exhibition at THE GALLERY at Central Vermont Medical Center, On the Brink: Artists Take Action, both celebrates art and raises awareness about endangered species. Painting in their own artistic style, each artist chooses one or more species listed as endangered or threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and other wildlife watch groups and have depicted them in a life-sized scale. The artists’ goal is to inspire others to pay attention and become educated about what each of us can do and to take action. Most of the paintings are for sale, and a percentage of proceeds will be donated to the conservation of endangered or threatened species.

The artists taking action are Jan Brough, Marcia Hammond, Joy Huckins-Noss, Martha Judy, Linda Mirabile, Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, Shearon Murphy, Susan Parmenter, Lark Upson and Suzanne Stryk.

The exhibition runs daily through May 31, 2018 in the main lobby of the hospital.

Maryl Walters to Give a Talk About the Power of Divine Love

Based on her practice of Christian Science healing, Maryl Walters of St. Louis, Missouri will give a talk entitled “Better Government: What’s Love Got to Do With It” on Saturday, May 19 at 2 pm in the Ethan Allen Room of the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier.

As part of her talk, Mrs. Walters, “will include examples from her public ministry of how she has seen this divine love bring peace, strength, and health to families and communities, including a healing of tuberculosis through prayer alone, and a drastic reduction in an urban neighborhood’s crime rate.”

Her talks will explore ideas and concepts from the life and teachings of Jesus. Her talk will also draw on the teachings and writing of Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science. Mrs. Eddy’s book, Science and Heath with Key to the Scriptures is based on the Bible and explains, in the words of the press release “how anyone can experience the power of divine love to heal.”

WGDR Continues Pledge Drive

This spring, WGDR of Goddard College celebrates 45 years on air, with two signals broadcasting in six counties and to 25 Central Vermont zip codes. WGDR’s legacy of giving a voice to the voiceless is known both on and off the air, in local Vermont community circles and in remote listenerships around the world.

This spring’s pledge drive runs until Monday May 7 and marks the toughest financial challenge WGDR has had to meet since becoming eligible for its major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) in 2006. The goal, by necessity, is increased to $30,000 this spring. Without a significant increase in listener support this year, WGDR—like many other rural stations throughout the United States—will lose its Community Service Grant from the CPB. Only listeners and patrons of independent media, can prevent this from happening, because the CPB (a federally funded organization) considers its support to be your support, and they follow your donation with their own.

Scrag Mountain Music Presents Trapeze

Scrag Mountain Music proudly presents Trapeze, the final series of concerts in its 2017–18 season featuring co-artistic directors Evan Premo (bass) and Mary Bonhag (soprano), and acclaimed guest artists Owen Dalby (violin), Meena Bhasin (viola), Carol McGonnell (clarinet), and James Austin Smith (oboe).

The program, titled Trapeze, was curated by Premo and Bonhag around Sergei Prokofiev’s (1891–1953) “Quintet in G minor,” Op. 39 for oboe, clarinet, violin, viola, and double bass, which is the 21-minute concert version of a score written in 1924 for the ballet Trapèze, inspired by the players at the circus.

To complement the Prokofiev piece, the program also includes the following daring works: Georges Aperghis’ sound journey “280 Measures” for solo clarinet; Samuel Barber’s dramatic yet playful art song “Nuvoletta,” Op. 25, with words by James Joyce from Finnegans Wake; Luciano Berio’s “Sequenza III” for voice; Czech avant-garde violinist, singer, and composer Iva Bittová’s “Hoboj and Divná Slečinka” for viola and oboe; and Premo’s “Lullaby and Polska” for violin and viola.

Trapeze has performances on Friday, May 18 at 7:30 pm at the Green Mountain Girls Farm, Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 pm at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, and on Sunday, May 20 at 4 pm at the Warren United Church. Admission is come as you are, pay what you can. Donations will be collected at intermission. For more information visit scragmountainmusic.org.



