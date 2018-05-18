Fighting Spring Allergies Naturally

by Mike Dunphy

Just because spring has arrived doesn’t mean an end to seasonal sufferings—at least for those with pollen allergies in a rural area laden with trees, grasses, and weeds. While the long winter may have shortened the growing season, it also means the backed-up pollen will burst forth in the suddenly warm weather rather than trickle out bit by bit.

Rima Carlson, MD, a family medicine doctor in Montpelier affiliated with the University of Vermont Health Network’s Central Vermont Medical Center, has seen it play out in her office. “I have seen several more patients coming in with allergy symptoms this year compared with last,” she notes. “If you have a longer winter and spring starts really quickly instead of a gradual onset, the pollen counts can be higher, and that may be . . . why we are seeing more patients with symptoms of allergies in the office.”

They are not alone. An estimated 30 percent of adults and 40 percent of children have allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and that translates into an oozy smorgasbord of itching, irritation, redness, tearing, congestion, and wheezing throughout the spring, as the body ramps up histamine production to fight off the pathogens coming primarily off birch, elm, cedar, oak, and pine trees, as well as rapidly greening grass.

As a result, fighting allergies is big business, and synthetic medications abound on pharmacy counters and in home medicine cabinets, while tech stores (and Amazon) do a brisk business in air purifiers. But there are many more organic and biologically savvy ways to relieve symptoms, starting at Montpelier’s herb and aromatherapy shops.

At Grian herbs, owner Iris Gage is a fan of reishi mushroom, goldenrod, and nettles—all of which she puts in a tincture called “Allergies Away”—as well as the more hair-of-the-dog approach of ingesting bee pollen and raw local honey. “Taken internally,” Gage explains, “it acts sort of like a homeopathic remedy—like cures like,” adding, “One of my customers religiously buys bee pollen and she swears by it for her year round allergies.”

While Carlson may not suggest homeopathic remedies as the first line of defense, she doesn’t discount them. “It’s an interesting idea in terms of treatment, but there are not a whole lot of studies out there to support homeopathy. When patients ask me, first I think about “do no harm,” and certainly a solution that is 100 times diluted from the original thing can’t be harmful. I would first make sure they aren’t forgetting the main treatments I was taught in medical school, but if those things aren’t working or causing side effects, then why not try homeopathy if it does help?”

Aromatherapy is another popular method for clearing out the nose and sinuses. Inhaling essential oils provides relief, especially eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, ravensara, frankincense, lemon, and peppermint. One method is to use some kind of diffuser to spread the scent. “I use a soap stone one with a dish of water and a tea light under it,” notes Gage.

Steam is another delivery method. The traditional method is simply putting the herbs and flowers in a pot with water, bringing the brew to a boil, turning the stove off, and leaning over the pot to inhale the fragrant steam with a towel over your head. Just remember to close your eyes. Your humidifier offers another way to tincture the air at home against pollen, notes both Gage and Lauren Andrews, RN, owner of AroMed. “Diffusing oils through a mist diffuser is best,” says Andrews, “as the moisture makes absorption of the anti-histaminic plant constituents into the bloodstream via the lungs more effective.” AroMed sells its own custom “allergy aid” concoction with essential oils of eucalyptus, tea tree, frankincense, lavender, and hyssop.

Carlson prefers a more direct assault on the nasal passages—rinsing the sinuses twice a day with a solution of water, non-iodized salt, and baking soda via a neti pot or squeeze bottle. “Essentially it washes the allergens off the nasal passages,” she explains. “Doing it twice a day is important, because it’s the volume of allergens in the lining of your nasal passages that trigger your immune system. Often times patients who have been consistent about it say it works better than the medicine.” She also points out that sweeping out all the allergens affects the entire immune response. “The immune system is a huge umbrella, and drugs only target one arm. Sinus rinsing does the whole thing.”

Like many illnesses, severity depends on other factors. “Allergic responses can be exacerbated by stress as well,” notes Andrews at AroMed, “so calming oils such as chamomile or lavender can be very helpful. German chamomile is particularly good as an anti-allergenic and anti-inflammatory essential oil, but it is costly.” Other stress-reducing practices can also relieve allergies, including meditation, which works by switching your nervous system from the sympathetic to the parasympathetic.

“And don’t forget diet!” Gage exclaims. “Eating an anti-inflammatory diet helps tremendously, as it helps with just about everything else as well.” This means expelling simple sugars, alcohol, wheat, caffeinated drinks, and just about anything that has been processed from the refrigerator and cabinets, and replacing them with cruciferous and green leafy vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, and Brussels sprouts; fatty fish; berries; and several types of nuts.

Add further protection against allergies in the home by using a vacuum with HEPA filters, wrapping your bed and pillows with hypoallergenic sheets and cases, ripping up carpets on hardwood floors, and grooming your pets fastidiously. It’s also a good idea to keep windows closed during the late morning and afternoon, particularly on breezy days, when pollen counts tend to reach their peak.



