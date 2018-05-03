Downtown Businesses Make Mother’s Day Extra Special

Compiled by Mike Dunphy

Montpelier loves its mothers, and several area businesses are making an extra effort to pay tribute to them with special deals, discounts, products, and services on Mother’s Day itself or the entire weekend.

Splash Naturals: Moms receive a complimentary mini, all natural, Jane Iredale make-up in four varieties: Forever Pink, Forever Peach, Forever Red, and sheer moisture.

AroMed: Organic essential oils and AroMed Aromatics CBD products are 10 percent off on Mother’s Day.

Down Home Kitchen: Save room for dessert on Mother’s Day. Homemade hummingbird cake and lemon cake are specially baked to sweeten the day.

Alla Vita: At Montpelier’s oil and wine shop, several items are on discount Friday and Saturday, including 20 percent off oils, vinegars, and oil and vinegar gift packs. Wine prices also drop by 10 percent.

Grateful Yoga: All moms get one yoga class for free on Mother’s Day

Embodied Yoga: Mothers receive 10 percent off 5- and 10-class passes through the month of May, as well as 20 percent off retail items on Mother’s Day weekend.

Lucid Wellness: Get a spiritual recharge with $20 off a single Energy Genesis session.

Charlie O’s: Enjoy a “spa day” for moms with a complimentary chair massage, lavender-infused cocktails, and carnations from 2 to 5pm.

Global Gifts: The Mother’s Day sale runs from May 6 to May 13, with a store-wide 20 percent discount on many great gifts, including yoga mat bags, glass teapots, sterling jewelry, and fun beer and wine glasses.

Bailey Road/Zutano: Purchase an item from Bailey Road and get 20 percent off one item at Zutano—or visa versa!



