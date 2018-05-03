Central Vermont Rallies for Johnny Morris

On March 23, 2018, local musician and woodworker, Johnny Morris was found to have two brain tumors, located near the part of his brain that controls speech and motor function. He has since been diagnosed with cancer of the central nervous system, an incredibly rare and aggressive form of cancer. He had surgery to remove the tumors. Currently, Johnny is in Baltimore, about to begin six weeks of proton radiation therapy. He will then return home for several months of intravenous chemo, along with integrative cancer treatment.

It goes without saying that Johnny, his wife Lindsay Armstrong, and three children have a long and difficult road ahead. Thankfully, the love and support from the Central Vermont Community and beyond has been AMAZING and continues to hold this family up! Johnny and his family are very appreciative!

Members of the local community have banded together in support of Johnny, Lindsay, and their kids, with three upcoming fundraisers, along with a “youcaring” page, with proceeds going to the family to offset the many unknown variables and additional medical related expenses.

On Tuesday, May 8, Three Penny Taproom will donate 10 percent of sales. facebook.com/events/395899720820942

On Friday, May 11, The Johnny Morris Benefit at Positive Pie in Montpelier will host Johnny’s band, Boomslang, along with other fabulous hiphop, with all ticket sales donated. facebook.com/events/243850019493396

Brain Food: Nutty Steph’s has created a set of four dark chocolate sea salt hearts and a pink raspberry chocolate brain-50 percent ($10) of each package sold will benefit the family. nuttystephs.com/collections/chocolate-confections/products/brain-food-a-fundraiser-for-johnny-morris

Donations and other ways to help and updates here: youcaring.com/jonathanmorris-1151712



Share this: