VCFA Announces Second Annual Free Artist Portfolio Review

The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) MFA in Visual Art program has announced its second annual free portfolio review for all artists interested in applying to the college or looking for critiques on their work.

The submission period will run until April 9, 2018. The MFA in Visual Art program’s esteemed faculty will review each portfolio and provide feedback in mid-May.

Critiques are central to residencies in VCFA’s MFA in Visual Art program. For artists, compiling and receiving feedback on a portfolio is an excellent exercise, whether they are preparing for graduate school, artist residencies, grant applications, or an exhibition. This opportunity is designed for emerging artists who do not have an MFA.

To enter the portfolio review, artists are asked to submit ten images and an artist’s statement through the MFA in Visual Art program’s application page. Video and audio submissions must be no longer than two minutes each. Faculty members will offer a short response, including suggestions, critiques, responses to specific pieces, or general feedback on each portfolio.

The MFA in Visual Art program was formed in 1991 and bases its educational success on the principle of individualized learning. The program’s precedent-setting pedagogy is based on the understanding that art does not exist in a void, but within a social context. Students emerge from the program with a dynamic new vision of themselves, their art, and the world around them.

For more information on the portfolio review, contact Thatiana Oliveira at Thatiana.Oliveira@vcfa.edu or (802) 828-8636.



