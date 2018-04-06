Tickets on Sale for Sports Hall of Fame Dinner and Celebration

Tickets are now on sale for the 2018 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration presented by Casella Waste Systems. The sixth event will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Trader Duke’s Hotel, 1117 Williston Road, South Burlington.

The event starts with a reception at 5:30 pm, with the induction ceremony following dinner at 6:30 pm. Tickets for the event are $75 per person and tables for 10 are available. To arrange for tickets, please log on to the hall’s official website at: vermontsportshall.com or e-mail the hall at vermontsportshall@gmail.com

The sixth class of inductees include four-time Olympic cross-country skier Tim Caldwell; stock car driver Robbie Crouch; World Cup mogul ski champion Hilary Engisch Klein; legendary St. Johnsbury Academy track and field coach Ray Frey; collegiate and high-school basketball standouts Matt Johnson, Larry Killick, and Jen Niebling; longtime Essex High coach/athletic director Melba Masse, a pioneer of girls sports in the state; University of Vermont football great Bobby Mitchell; award-winning sportswriter David Morse; and UVM/NHL hockey star Martin St. Louis.

A portion of the proceeds raised by the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will benefit its designated charity, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The event has raised close to $15,000 for Prevent Child Abuse Vermont since the hall’s inception in 2012.

The 2018 class members will receive from Gov. Phil Scott their Vermont Sports Hall of Fame granite plaques courtesy of John Pelkey of Memorial Sandblast and Granite Industries of Vermont. WCAX sports director Mike McCune will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, log on to vermontsportshall.com/dinnerinfo.html



