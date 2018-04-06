Superintendent Brian Ricca Resigns

Joint Statement on Superintendent by Montpelier Public Schools Board of School Commissioners and the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Board of School Commissioners.

Dr. Brian G. Ricca and the Montpelier Public Schools Board of Commissioners announced that after seven years of service to the District, Dr. Ricca will be stepping down as Superintendent on June 30, 2018.

Both the Montpelier Public Schools Board and Dr. Ricca agree that Dr. Ricca has achieved the progress he can make as superintendent, and that the newly merged district approved by the voters of Montpelier and Roxbury last year should have new leadership. The new district, Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools, begins operating on July 1, 2018.

The Montpelier Public Schools Board thanks Dr. Ricca for his dedicated service to the district and its students, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools Board of School Commissioners will commence a thoughtful and inclusive process to hire a superintendent to guide the new district and build on the excellence of Montpelier’s and Roxbury’s schools.

Michele Braun, Chair, Montpelier Public Schools Board of School Commissioners

Jim Murphy, Chair, Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools Board of School Commissioners



Share this: