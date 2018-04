by Nona Estrin

We returned from 24 hours in Putney, during which an icy storm gripped the state, to find fox sparrows, on their way north to Canadian breeding grounds, here for rest and nourishment. My favorite April bird, a large rusty-red, chicken-scratching sparrow with an alto song. I only hear that song once a year—now! I wonder how many did not find enough food to survive this storm? Hope they stay awhile, replenishing on seed we throw down for them as long as snow covers the ground.



