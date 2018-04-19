Nat Frothingham Steps Down: Statement from the Board of Directors

Dear Dedicated Readers and Supporters,

What is a bridge? A bridge is a bond that connects side to side, person to person, and community to community. It was this on this principle, Montpelier’s hometown newspaper, The Bridge, was founded, and we have pursued this goal with full heart and earnest determination. Thanks to a tremendous amount of hard work and the generous support of readers, advertisers, donors, and volunteers, The Bridge remains a free, independent, and local newspaper—an increasingly rare thing in the Green Mountain State.

Any success The Bridge has seen until now comes thanks to a hardworking staff of editors, writers, graphic designers, bookkeepers, and salespeople. But the lion’s share goes to founder, editor, and publisher, Nat Frothingham, who has been involved with The Bridge since its first page came hot off the presses. He will be sorely missed as he steps down after the June 7 issue. While we knew this time would eventually come, it’s with heavy hearts that the board of directors makes this announcement.

It’s as much to Nat as the community of Montpelier that we at The Bridge dedicate ourselves anew. With refreshed vigor, we pledge to continue Nat’s vision and purpose to serve and support the people of Central Vermont not just as an observer, but a member of the community.

We welcome all respectful voices in our pages to look through the lens with an inquisitive and investigative eye at the politics, business, art, and culture of Central Vermont. We believe it’s through this dialogue—and across this bridge—we can bring the community together, however wide the chasm may appear at times.

The board of directors is pleased to announce that Mike Dunphy, who has served as managing editor for five months, will assume the position of editor-in-chief as of June 8. “Mike’s energy has been an incredibly valuable addition to The Bridge since his arrival. He brings deep experience in print media and has a thoughtful vision for the future of The Bridge, that we fully support,” says Donny Osman, board president.

The board is planning a public sendoff for Frothingham on May 31 at the Vermont College of Fine Arts to thank him for his dedication. We will also be talking more about the 25th anniversary and how we plan to mark this major milestone. We look forward to sharing our vision for the future of The Bridge and feel lucky to know that we can count on the great support of the Central Vermont community during this time of transition.

The community is invited to contact The Bridge with well-wishes for Nat or suggestions and feedback about our future. We are dedicated to The Bridge remaining a true community newspaper for a long time to come and the door is always open to anyone who wishes to contribute.

Please also consider visiting our website to give a donation in honor of Nat. You can also send donations and well wishes to the office of The Bridge at P.O. Box 1143, Montpelier, Vermont 05601.

Gratefully,

The Bridge Newspaper Board of Directors



