HEARD ON THE STREET: 4.19.18

Redstone Property to be Sold to Highest Bidder

The historic Redstone building, located on 10 acres at 26 Terrace Street in Montpelier, will sold by the state “as is” to the party who submits the highest bid by May 4, according to a bid notice issued by the state Department of Buildings & General Services. A 2016 appraisal estimated the value of the 8,609-square-foot stone-and-brick building and land at $1 million.

Redstone was built in 1890 as a private summer residence for a Columbia University professor and his wife, a Montpelier native. In 1910, the City of Montpelier considered buying Redstone and converting it into a high school, but critics argued the location was not central enough and the idea was dropped.

The property changed hands in 1911 and was eventually sold in 1949 to the state, which used it as the headquarters for the state police for many years. More recently, it was used by the secretary of state’s office, but for the last decade or so the building was empty or used as temporary state offices.

According to the bid requirements, the property is subject to covenants running with the land for the benefit of the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and any proposed use and development may be subject to local and state permitting.

The property will be open for inspection by potential bidders on Friday, April 27, from 10 am to noon and 2 pm until 4 pm. Bids are due at 2 pm on May 4, and the winning bidder will be notified by May 11.

For more information, go to bgs.vermont.gov/property-management/sale.

Party and Prizes to Mark Capital Kitchen’s Tenth Anniversary

As part of its tenth anniversary celebration, Capital Kitchen in downtown Montpelier will be holding an open house and party on Friday, May 4, from 5 to 8 pm—the same evening as Art Walk. The open house will feature free desserts baked by owner Jessica Turner and a wide variety of prizes donated by vendors.

“I love giving away prizes,” said Turner, who has accumulated hundreds of items to give away. She said the prizes include lots of bakeware, a set of Wusthof knives, a mixing bowl set, various gadgets, and a variety of other items that have proven to be popular with the store’s customers. Turner said she may give away some of the prizes in the week leading up to the party, but will save the bulk of them for the Friday event, which she said she is excited about. For more information about the giveaways, see the store’s Facebook page.

Capital Kitchen, located at 18 State Street, sells “serious tools for everyday cooks,” according to its website. Turner opened the store on May 1, 2008 after another Montpelier kitchen store where she had worked, Mise En Place, closed its doors.

Turner, a Montpelier resident, said her store has been well supported over the years. “People here like to eat; they care about food, they care about where their food comes from, and they like to cook at home,” she said. She sees the party, the first of its type she has held, as a way to thank her customers for “keeping us here and supporting brick-and-mortar stores.”

Montpelier Alive Announces July 3rd Trophy Sculpture Contest

Montpelier Alive invites local artists to submit proposals for a sculpture that will be used as the Best Green Parade Entry Award. The trophy sculpture should be made from recyclables or from repurposed discarded items and celebrate the patriotic and/or green theme of the July 3rd Union Mutual Parade Competition. The winner will receive a $250 prize and have their artwork displayed during the July 3rd Independence Day Celebration and at City Hall throughout the year. The winner will also be invited to participate in the Independence Day Parade as the July 3rd Trophy Sculpture Contest Winner.

Entries will be collected through a Google Form available at montpelieralive.org/254/Parade. All entries will be reviewed by the July 3rd Planning Committee, and the top three will be selected. The local community will be invited to vote for their favorite trophy sculpture proposal and a winner will be announced May 8. The completed trophy will be unveiled on June 19.

Onion River Outdoors Kicks Off the Season with Muddy Onion and Bike Swap

Onion River Outdoors opens its doors later this month and is celebrating with the Sixth Annual Muddy Onion on April 28. Celebrate early spring in true Vermont style and come explore New England’s most beautiful, scenic, and iconic dirt roads at this 38-mile, fully-supported gravel ride. Then stick around afterward for their famous post-ride barbecue—complimentary with registration! As for the ride itself, expect no less than incredible views of the Green Mountains, maple syrup shots, early season burning legs, and a little gravel magic along the way. Proceeds benefit the Montpelier Area Mountain Bike Association (MAMBA) and the North Branch Park Trails Project—rad mountain bike trails in Montpelier!—MAMBA’s new pump track project, and the Catamount Trail Association.

The annual Montpelier Bike Swap is also returning, kicking off Cinco de Mayo at the usual spot on Langdon Street. Onion River Outdoors invites you to check out the new store and join them for the familiar, family-friendly fun at their one-day consignment sale. They’ll be accepting bikes, joggers, trikes, trailers, and tag-a-longs April 29 through May 4. Cash, credit, and trade-up value available. Over 400 used bikes for sale starting at 9 am, Saturday, May 5!

SHOW 25 opens at The Front Gallery

The Front, downtown Montpelier’s collective art gallery, presents SHOW 25. The opening reception is on Friday, March 4, 2018, from 4 to 8 pm and in conjunction with Montpelier Art Walk. Enjoy live music by composer and musician Ben Cosgrove, light refreshments, and drinks during the May 4th opening reception.

The exhibition, running May 4 through June 16, will showcase the latest works of the gallery’s membership of Vermont-based contemporary artists. In addition, The Front will present work by guest artist Mary Admasian, a multidisciplinary artist who explores raw forms, layered spaces, and abstract perception.

Learn more about The Front at thefrontvt.com and (802) 552-0877.



