Your Summer Camps Crib Sheet

With so much summer goodness to tap in Vermont, it’s no wonder that camps for children (and adult children) flourish in Central Vermont from June to August, providing a wide range of opportunities to both learn new skills, make new friends, and have a lot of fun. The Bridge has put together a crib sheet that highlights the organizations putting on summer camps this summer. Please note all dates are general ranges. Contact camps directly to get the specifics for each program.

EarthWalk

Since 2005, EarthWalk has been growing a mentoring community rooted in nature. EarthWalk summer camps take place in the forests and fields adjacent to the Goddard College campus in Plainfield. Each day begins and ends with a community circle of shared songs and stories. In between, there are games and workshops in which children can learn important nature skills, such as friction-fire, crafts, foraging, exploring, wild cooking, wood carving, shelter-building, naturalist skills, river exploration, wildlife tracking, and more! earthwalkvermont.org

Dates: June 26–August 24

Green Mountain Youth Symphony

The Green Mountain Youth Symphony has a seven-day, intensive residential musical experience that welcomes intermediate to advanced student musicians to Northern Vermont University in Johnson. Participants work with professional music coaches in chamber groups, private lessons, eurhythmics classes, and orchestra rehearsals. There is also plenty of time to make friends with fellow musicians. Final placement is by audition in May. Financial assistance is available. gmys-vt.org

Dates: August 5–11

North Branch Nature Center

Summer camps at North Branch Nature Center offer a safe place where children can interact directly with nature through observation, questioning, and hands-on exploration. Flipping over rocks while wading along the banks of the North Branch River or frolicking in the fields chasing butterflies is what a child’s summer should be. Every day creates new childhood memories in the great outdoors, sending every child home with a renewed excitement for the natural world around them. There are three levels of camps for varying age groups: preschool–kindergarten, 1–4 grade, and 5–8 grade. northbranchnaturecenter.org

Dates: June 16–August 17

Circus Smirkus

In the hills of Greensboro, adults and children alike can quite literally run away to the circus at the Circus Smirkus summer camps. Under Big Top tents, circus professionals welcome you to a vast array of circus arts: acrobatics, trapeze, clowning, juggling, tight wire, and much more. At Smirkus Camp you’ll challenge yourself with movement that’s fun, be it building your quads on a unicycle, improving coordination with juggling, or trying some yoga on a trapeze. Clown around, have a blast, and make lasting friendships with campers who come from all over the United States. smirkus.org

Dates: June 8–August 17

T.W. Wood Gallery

Held on the campus of the Vermont College of Fine Arts and the Gallery at 46 Barre Street in Montpelier, T.W. Wood Gallery summer art camps offers kids, ages 7–14, a range of fun and enriching art activities along with outside time and making new friends. The first two weeks of camp engage with a wide array of art, games, and performing activities, from putting on puppet shows to cartooning, to creating amazing art from around the world. The last day of camp features a closing performance or exhibition, plus treats. twwoodgallery.org

Dates: July 9–August 17

Lost Nation Theater

One of Vermont’s premier theater groups is offering five unique camps/intensives this summer. Staffing them all are guest artists from across the country—all with a commitment to raising the next generation of theater artists with exercises in playwriting, movement, storytelling, acting, singing, dancing, and design. The student-to-instructor ratio is very low, and each camp has the full support of the entire theater company. The multiple camps are designed as a continuous curriculum, with one building upon the other (but with flexibility). Many students have been with Lost Nation Theater for a decade, moving and growing through our programs. lostnationtheater.org

Dates: July 16–August 12

AllTogetherNow!

At AllTogetherNow! summer camps, five miles from downtown Montpelier, spend the day telling stories, swimming in the pool, making art, stilt walking, singing, playing cooperative games, and making friends. When a cool-down is needed, jump into the four-foot, in-ground saltwater swimming pool. What’s more, the beautiful location on 10 acres of open fields and abundant gardens has a magnificent view of Spruce Mountain, and across the road is 500 acres of Trust for Public Lands’ forested walking trails. Many students begin by attending our licensed preschool, then grow to become campers, and even fully fledged councilors. alltogethernowvt.org

Dates: June 25–August 17

Camp For Me

Camp For Me is a day camp for adopted children and teens ages 7–17 held on the campus of Stowe High School

in Stowe, Vermont. In addition to the traditional summer activities—games, sports, arts and crafts, theater, field trips, swimming, nature studies, hiking, and more—Camp For Me offers a unique opportunity

for children to be with other kids who share the adoptive experience, and to smile and laugh with a group they belong to without doubts and explanations. For many it is a rare chance to leave troubles behind. camp4me.org

Dates: July 9–20



