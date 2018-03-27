  • Browsing: »
  VIDEO: The Vermont Mountaineers 2018 Hot Stove Banquet

VIDEO: The Vermont Mountaineers 2018 Hot Stove Banquet

Posted by thebridge on March 27, 2018

The Vermont Mountaineers 2018 Hot Stove Banquet featured addresses by Ken Squier, sportscaster and NASCAR Hall of Fame honoree, and by Giancarlo Esposito, film, TV and Broadway, actor, director and producer. Erin Cofiel served as master of ceremonies. Brian Gallagher, President of the Vermont Mountaineers and Richard Angney, Vice President of the Vermont Mountaineers presented the annual awards. Troy Scribner of the California Angels received the Robin Roberts Award. Steve Gilman and Val Lewis received the Eddie Walbridge Volunteer of the Year awards.

Event was held at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier, VT on Sat., March 24, 2018.

View at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/bridgecommunitymedia/video/261958975

