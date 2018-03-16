Vermont’s Youths Rise Up Against Gun Violence

by Sarah Davin

On February 14th, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, 17 students and teachers were killed by a 19-year-old former student carrying an AR-15 assault rifle. Since this tragedy, there has been an ongoing national discussion about gun control, with the most outspoken voices being the survivors of the mass shooting.

These Florida high school students have been everywhere in the weeks since the tragedy, appearing on the news and in their legislature, making their message of support for gun control heard. Their passion and power has inspired young people around the country to take action. The Parkland students announced their plans to lead a march on Washington D.C. on March 24, and many young people have responded, planning their own local marches or getting ready to make the trip to our nation’s capital. In coordination with with dozens of other marches on that day, March For Our Lives: Montpelier will also hold an event at the Vermont State House.

Madison Knoop, a freshman at Johnson State College, and 13 other young people, ranging in age from 13 to 25, are organizing and leading the Montpelier march. A previous resident of Connecticut, this is not the first time Knoop has been concerned about gun control. Before coming to Vermont, she lived very close to Sandy Hook, which saw 26 elementary school students and adults killed by a mass shooter in 2012.

When asked about her goals for the rally, she responded, “My goals for the march are to try and address as many aspects of gun violence as we can. It is important to remember that gun violence affects so many people everyday, and the issue is much bigger than just mass shootings. Along with that, we also want to leave citizens with a clear understanding of how they can act.” In addition to using the event to broaden discussions about gun violence, Madison also hopes to use it as an opportunity to advocate for universal background checks, a topic on which she plans to testify at the State House.

Although the organizers have decided to call the event March for Our Lives: Montpelier, the event is actually a rally. The featured speakers, who are mainly youths, will begin speaking around noon or 12:15 pm. An FAQ will be put up later this week on the March For Our Lives: Montpelier Facebook page to address concerns such as parking.

Some Vermont high school students will make the trip to participate in the Washington D.C. march, including 12 students and four teachers from Randolph Union High School. Teacher Carol McNair has started a Go-Fund-Me campaign to raise the $5,000 needed for the trip. Currently it has raised $3,216. Locally, other rallies are planned for Rutland and Middlebury.

This may not be the only opportunity in the coming months for young people to speak about gun control. Lane Murdock, a student from Ridgefield High School in Connecticut, has started a petition on Change.org calling for a “National High School Walk-Out for Anti-Gun Violence.” The event, which currently has over 250,000 people pledged to walk out, is scheduled to take place on April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.



