The GMFF Serves Film-to-Table Events this Season

by Britten Leigh

This year the Green Mountain Film Festival is feeding both minds and stomachs, debuting their innovative Film to Table series. Six films—two documentaries and four narrative films—will be paired with unique culinary experiences.

The Film to Table events kick off on Sunday, March 18 with Ramen Heads, a documentary looking at the obsessive world of Japan’s “king of ramen” and the history of the dish. After the film, students from the New England Culinary Institute will be hosting a ramen festival and cook-off competition, where the audience gets to sample and vote for their favorite dishes.

Later that evening, Yo Soy Asi, Tita de Buenos Aires, the story of groundbreaking Argentinian actress Tita Morello, will be shown at The Savoy and followed by an intimate evening of tango lessons and South American-inspired food at DeMena’s.

On March 21, filmmaker Frederick Johnson screens his quirky, dark film, After Hours Trading, accompanied by a limited-seat, post-film event including tapas and a beer flight at Three Penny Taproom. Bohemian Bakery will host an afternoon tea March 22 to accompany the film, The Cakemaker. Filmed in German, Hebrew and English, the film provides much to talk about over warm beverages and specialty deserts.

On Thursday, March 22, dine with David Bly, director of Sweet Parents, and lead actress Leah Rudick, who will join film-goers at Sarducci’s for dinner and conversation about their first feature film.

Finally, Drokpa: A Tribute to the last of the Tibetan Nomads will be shown March 24 at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Dropka shows in-depth the peril that climate change has wrought for the nomadic yak herders of Tibet in a documentary that has been called “breathtakingly beautiful.” Filmmaker, Yan Chun Su will be in attendance, and Yak It To Me, Vermont’s own mobile Yak BBQ truck, will provide three film-inspired meals, including the grass-fed Yak Buddha burger, yak sausage, or a vegetarian wrap.

For more information on the Film to Table events visit www.gmffestival.org, call 917-1225, or visit the Box Office at 38 State Street from 11 am to 7 pm Wednesday through Sunday.



Share this: