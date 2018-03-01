NATURE WATCH: Hemlock for Nuthatches

by Nona Estrin

I cherish each view of a red-breasted nuthatch this year. This smaller version of its larger cousin, the white-breasted nuthatch, follows the success of hemlock cones, and this winter they have stayed in Vermont to enjoy a bumper crop of the oily, delicious seeds of the hemlocks. The shrinking snowpack under evergreens now presents evidence of a bounty of seeds. But with hemlock woolly adelgid poised to wipe out hemlocks throughout the region, what will become of this cunning little bird?



