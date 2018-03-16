Montpelier Celebrates its First Gold Medal and Olympian Amanda Pelkey

by Michael Bielawski

When Amanda Pelkey stepped off a Greyhound bus from Boston and arrived back in Montpelier on March 9, for the first time in its history, the city got a chance to celebrate an Olympic gold medal.

Pelkey, who is from Montpelier and a 2011 graduate from Montpelier High School, was a member of the USA women’s ice hockey team that defeated Canada by a score of 3-2 in a sudden-death shootout that netted the gold medal on February 22 in Gangneung, South Korea

The Montpelier parade to honor Amanda Pelkey began at Montpelier High School at 3 pm and made its way up State Street to the corner of State and Main, and then to City Hall, where hundreds of people had gathered.

Speaking to the crowd at a brief ceremony in front of City Hall, Pelkey said, “Coming home to familiar faces, being able to take pictures and sign autographs for people that I know, that’s why I’m going to take the time to see everyone here because it means the world to me.”

Pelkey shared a funny story about how the bus driver from Boston, not knowing who Pelkey was, asked her how the men’s and women’s hockey teams did in the Olympics. Pelkey said she shared the results without giving any hint that she had been a key participant.

“During the parade, the driver drove by us, and he was like, “You weren’t kidding,’” she said. “I thought that was hysterical.”

Payton Kurrle, who was coached by Pelkey in 2010, also took the microphone to share some of Pelkey’s acts of kindness over the years.

“I think of the time she individually signed a copy of her photograph for every single girl attending a local hockey camp,” she said. “I think of the time I got sick at the same hockey camp almost five years earlier, Amanda and I skipped the practice and she hung out with me in the stands watching the practice and making sure I was okay.”

Another speaker was Jim Plumer, the women’s hockey coach at the University of Vermont. He recalled watching with Pelkey a tough loss by Team USA four years ago.

“On that day, when we watched the heartbreak of Team USA, I don’t think anyone knew for sure that Amanda was going to be here today,” he said. “And the hard work that she put in, in the four years between then and now, when no one is looking in the early mornings at the gym, is what brought her to the point of being able to play in that tournament.”

By the end of the ceremony, the Olympic flag at City Hall was lowered and presented to Pelkey.

Before the parade arrived, a couple of locals shared their thoughts on having a new hometown hero to celebrate.

“We used to watch them set up an ice rink in their front lawn,” a neighbor Bob Pope said. “It’s nice to see all that effort come to fruition. . .there was an awful lot of laughter and fun over there. We are very proud of her.”

Montpelier High students Georgia Schiff and Brooke George were adamant that she’s been a tremendous inspiration to them. “She’s such a great role model, especially coming from such a small town,” they each said.

A former schoolmate of Pelkey’s, Sam Brigham, was also in the crowd. “I went to school with her, and I’m very proud,” he said, “It’s cool that someone from such a small town [accomplished so much] and to be a part of it.”

Another resident was just happy for a great cause to celebrate.

“For Montpelier, it’s incredibly exciting,” said Linn Syz. “She grew up here, went to school here. . .it’s exciting that little Montpelier High can produce an Olympian athlete. It’s fabulous.”

On Saturday after her return to Montpelier, Pelkey dropped the ceremonial puck for the Norwich women’s hockey game. She is also going to participate in Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day and be honored at a Boston Bruins game the following Monday night.

Michael Bielawski is a freelance reporter for The Bridge. He can be reached at bielawski82@yahoo.com.



