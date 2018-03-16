Composer Paul Perley to Share a Four-Season View of Berlin Pond on April 7 and 8

by Nat Frothingham

Musician and luthier Paul Perley from nearby Berlin (VT) has composed a piece he calls “Berlin Pond Suite.” That suite will be performed at two upcoming spring concerts on Saturday, April 7 at 7 pm at Waterbury Congregational Church and Sunday, April 8 at 4 pm at Montpelier High School.

Paul Perley is well-known musically in Central Vermont. For more than 20 years, he and his wife Melissa have run Paul Perley Cellos, a home-based business that focuses on buying, evaluating, repairing and selling cellos, violins, violas, and double basses. In addition to the business, Paul and Melissa Perley are both musicians, performers, music teachers, and Paul is a composer.

In a recent phone conversation with The Bridge, Paul Perley said, “Yes, I’ve composed all my life. I started just out of college in my early 20s. I’ve written things for stage plays, beginning orchestras, and string orchestras.”

Around 2010, Perley began writing a four movement piece called “Berlin Pond Suite” that celebrates the four seasons—spring, summer, fall, and winter—on Berlin Pond. When it was first written, it was a string quartet. Then, Perley added a bass to make a string quintet. In 2014, the piece was finally debuted in St. Johnsbury.

When Anne Decker was named music director of the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra in March 2016, Perley asked her if she would be interested in performing the piece. She was interested, and this upcoming April 7 and 8, the “Berlin Pond Suite” will be performed, but not as a quartet or quintet. This time some wind instruments have been added: two flutes, an oboe, and a French horn.

Perley said that he wrote the piece about Berlin Pond is because the Pond “magnifies nature.” During spring, the Pond comes alive with water, birds, peepers. In summer, there are blackbirds. In the fall, Perley said, “the foliage is reflected in the water. And during winter, there is snow on the pond. “You watch as the pond gathers ice. You watch as the pond breaks up in the spring.”



