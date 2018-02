by Nona Estrin

Ready for sap runs and red winged blackbirds! Mating starts for the tiny pointed nosed shrew, perhaps the only venomous mammal. I see their delicate tracks, under an inch in diameter, or sometimes, while late winter skiing I encounter the little creature its self-running across the snow. I guess eating only protein and being so small, venom helps in subduing mice and such! Glad to be a human, not a mouse, and out skiing the moment winter tips into spring!



Share this: