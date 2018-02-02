Impress your Partner at these Valentine’s Day Events in Vermont

by Adam Blachly

The Valentine’s clock is ticking. Are you ready? Are you still racking your brain for just the right way to make a memorable splash this year and earn bonus relationship points? Fortunately, Vermont is full of romantic hearts and opportunities abound this year throughout the state to woo and win that special someone, starting with these seven events.

Valentine’s Fashion and Blooms at Bailey Road

This women’s clothing and accessories boutique is dedicating itself to flowers for the holiday, with an expert flower arranger coming in to help customers choose a vase and craft a custom bouquet. As you work, Valentine’s-inspired cocktails will be served.

Feb. 13, 5:30 – 7 pm, 44 Main St., 223-2798, baileyroadvt.com

Barre-Tones Singing Valentines

There’s a reason serenades have been part of lovemaking for centuries. If you can’t sing yourself, Barre-Tones, an organization of women’s barbershop quartets, is happy to step in. For $40, the quartet will show up at home, work, or school and sing up to two classic Valentine’s tunes to your loved one, while also delivering a handwritten scroll with a personal message and a choice of Birnn truffles or a red rose. If an in-person visit is not possible, they’ll do it for $20 on the phone.

Feb. 14, 552-3489, http://barretonesvt.com.

Nooky at NECI

If dinner is part of your plans, aim for Montpelier’s own New England Culinary Institute, which has a special four-course Valentine’s menu that includes rabbit confit, salmon Napoleon, and a “decadent” dessert buffet. “Just friends” get special treatment as well, with a two-day “PAL-entine’s Day” menu, that features dishes like lamb lollipops, lobster bisque, and grilled shrimp salad, with bubbly to wash it all down. Valentine’s Day menu:

Feb. 14; Pal-entines Day menu: Feb. 14-16, 118 Main St., Montpelier,225-3310, neci.edu

Candlelight Snowshoe

Hosted by the North Woods Stewardship Center in East Charlston, Vermont this event is surely to be a unique and magical Valentine’s Day experience, so long as your partner doesn’t mind the outdoors and bundling up. Snowshoers will follow a one mile, candlelit path through the woods, with a bonfire warm-up halfway through the walk, and hot cocoa, cookies, fire, and music to follow at the lodge. Snowshoes are provided.

Feb. 14, 6-9 pm, 154 Leadership Dr., East Charleston, 723-6551, northwoodscenter.org

Valentine’s Day at Okemo

Valentine’s Day comes in the peak of winter and in Vermont, that usually means cold conditions and lots of white stuff. If skiing is your passion, enjoy the slopes of Okemo Mountain this February 14th, while also putting your I-Spy skills to work in a Valentines-themed scavenger hunt. Red hearts will be hidden throughout the resort, and for each red heart you find and bring back to the lodge, you will receive a prize.

Feb. 14, 77 Okemo Ridge Rd., 228-1600,Okemo.com.

St. Valentine’s Soiree

It’s $100 for a pair of tickets for this Valentine’s soiree at the Southside Steakhouse in Rutland, but you get a lot for your money, all while supporting Rutland County Catholic Schools. In addition to DJ and dancing, tapas-style bites, and a cash bar, this adults-only event will include a roulette table, 50/50, basket raffle, a lottery tree, and a raffle for 3 prizes: $250, $500,and a grand prize of $5000.

Feb. 10, 7-11 pm, 170 South Main Street,772-7556, southsidesteakhouse.com

Wine and Chocolate Weekend

Shelburne Vineyard will host yet another edition of its annual wine and chocolate weekend. As you might guess, it involves plenty of both, with two local bakers/confectioners serving sweet treats with the wines. On Saturday Matryoshka’s Bakery brings their famous Macarons, while Sunday brings us Douglas Sweets and their dipped shortbreads. Lonely hearts are expressly invited, too, as “Wine makes the best date anyway.”

Feb 10 and 11, 11 am, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne; 985-8222, shelburnevineyard.com

Rocket Erotic Pop-Up

Plainfield-based Rocket Erotic not only dedicates itself to high quality sex toys, including its own custom crafted leather gear, but also a body-positive philosophy that embraces all bodies and sexualities. Experience it all in person at a Valentine’s Week Sex Toy Pop-Up shop at Ondine Salon. Good vibes are promised all around(pun intended).

Feb. 10, 4-9 pm, Ondine Salon, 6 State St., Montpelier, 249-4945, rocketerotic.com



