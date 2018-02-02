HEARD ON THE STREET

March Mania at the Adamant Coop

The Adamant Co-op is launching a new contest in March. It’s pretty simple: whoever has the highest shopping total in dollars for the month of March wins. First prize is $100 in the form of a Co-op gift card or store credit. Second prize is a lovely Adamant Co-op Cookbook. Third prize is a set of four Adamant Co-op mugs.

Anyone can enter, except for staff members, board members, and their households. And you can enter any time after February 15,either at the Co-op, or by writing to Andrea Serota at aserota64@gmail.com.

Winner will be announced on April 1st, and that’s no April Fool’s joke!

Central Vermont “Empty Bowl Benefit” to Raise Funds for the Vermont Foodbank

The fifth annual Central Vermont Empty Bowl Benefit will be held on Sunday, February 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Mud Studio in the Red Hen complex on Route 2 in Middlesex. The benefit will raise funds for the Vermont Foodbank. For the price of admission, diners will be offered homemade soup served in a handmade bowl of their choice that they can take home.

“We thought that if people took their empty bowl home with them, it would serve as a reminder that there are many Vermonters whose bowls are literally empty every day,” said Mike Sullivan, owner of The Mud Studio. “

Now five years running, Empty Bowl has become a popular community happening that people look forward to attending during the dark days of winter. Last year, over 300 people attended and we raised over $10,000, which went directly to the Vermont Foodbank. Since the event began four years ago, $26,000 has been raised, which translates into 78,000meals to help our neighbors in need. This would not have been possible without the generous donations of the many local farms and businesses who enthusiastically contribute their goods and services,” said event organizer, Bonnie Seideman.

Businesses donating to the event are The Mud Studio and the central Vermont pottery community, Bear Roots Farm, Capitol Copy, Christ Episcopal Church, Cold Hollow Cider Mill, Dog River Farm, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Misty Knoll Farm, North Branch Tea and Wine, Pete’s Greens, Red Hen Bakery, Regal Flower Design, Sarducci’s, The Savoy Theater, Vermont Creamery, and The World.

The minimum adult donation is $25, which includes a handmade bowl, soup, and accompaniments. Tickets for children ages5-12 are $5 for a meal only, and children under 5 are free for a meal only. Tickets maybe purchased at the door or online at https://fundraise.vtfoodbank.org.

Prenatal Pilates at Essential Physical Therapy & Pilates

Prenatal Pilates is the newest class offering at Essential Physical Therapy & Pilates (81 River Street). Pilates is the perfect form of exercise during pregnancy because it helps condition the muscles necessary to support the ongoing changes in the body while at the same time building mind-body awareness, teaching use of the breath, and improving alignment and posture.

Prenatal Pilates gives clients a total bodywork out while staying within the parameters of what is safe during pregnancy. The class focuses on learning to engage the pelvic floor, core control, and strengthening postural muscles, while at the same time toning the arms and legs and improving flexibility and balance.

Class participant, Erica Prudente states, “I have been doing Prenatal Pilates [at Essential]for the past 16 weeks, and it is the best decision I have made for my body and health. I leave class with more movement, higher energy, and feeling great. I am also hoping the pelvic floor and muscle strength I have developed will help me recover quickly post pregnancy!” Prenatal Pilates is offered every Thursday at11:00 am; this is an on-going class and can be joined at any stage of pregnancy. You can sign up at essentialptp.com or call 262-1500.

Montpelier Announces Finalists for Major Art Installation at One Taylor Street

Three Vermont artists and two artist teams have been selected as finalists to design, create and install a permanent work of art at theOne Taylor Street Redevelopment Project. They are: Sean Williams of Montpelier, Michael Zebrowski of Morrisville, Miles Chapin of Westminster West, Rodrigo Navaand Gregory Miguel Gomez of Putney and a six-member team headed by Elizabeth Courtney of Montpelier and Michael Singer of Wilmington.

In March, 2017 the city announced that—in collaboration with Montpelier Alive and the Community Engagement Lab—it had received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, part of a $150,000project to create a master plan for public art, and to commission the city’s first major public work of art. A seven-member selection committee was appointed to review applications, which were due on November 1, and to select the finalists. Each artist and team will receive a small stipend to create a concept of their proposals to present to the public on January 31, 6:30 to9:30 pm at City Hall. The final choice will be made by the City Council. The installation is expected to be installed in the spring of 2019.

Criteria for selection included a plan for a “work that inspires people to come together,” and for one that took inspiration from “elements of Montpelier’s history and ethos,” according to the city’s request for applications.

According to selection committee chair, Nathan Suter, the group received 23 applications. “As a group, the candidates represented a broad range of artistic practice, media, and experience with public artmaking,” Suter said. The group of finalists, he added “is diverse in terms of artistic approach, is deeply rooted in Vermont, and demonstrates an appreciation for the history of the site as well as its potential to distinguish Montpelier for residents and visitors. We eagerly anticipate the presentations of proposals on January 31st when these artists and teams show off their concepts.”

March Madness at the Net Zero Montpelier to Host Weatherize Montpelier Kick-off Event

Net Zero Montpelier is teaming up with local home energy contractors to help you save money and stay warm by weatherizing your home. Over 500 Montpelier residents have already improved their homes through weatherization, reducing their home heating bills by an average of 20-25 percent. NetZero Montpelier is teaming up with qualified local contractors who will conduct free home energy visits and prepare a scope of work/quote for energy improvements in your home.

Come to the Weatherize Montpelier Kick-Off event on February 15th from 5:30 to 7:00pm at the Vermont State Employees Credit Union office (1 Bailey Ave.) to learn how to participate. You can also meet the contractors and sign up for a free home energy visit. Food will be provided, along with raffle and door prizes. For more information, call Ian at223-2328 x118 or go to netzeromontpelier.org/weatherize.



