Two Thousand and Froze to Death

by John O’Brien

This morning, in Nome, Alaska, it’s 17 degrees Fahrenheit. Fairbanks is at 8, while in

Skagway, Alaska, it’s 38 and raining. Meanwhile, where I’m writing from, Tunbridge,

Vermont, the outside air temperature is minus 13. In this screwy climate change world

of ours, I could go to Barrow, Alaska, deep inside the Arctic Circle, in January, where the sun

never rises, and feel a little warmer (minus 2 there).

According to AccuWeather, we’re currently enduring a cold snap that’s as bad as anything in

the last 100 years. Arctic blasts do hit Vermont. My brother, who once had a job measuring

the water temperature of the White River at the Fish Hatchery in Stockbridge, vividly recalls

February, 1979, when the thermometer never got above zero for thirteen days in a row. What

makes our current stretch of very cold weather unusual is how early it is in the winter and how

long it’s been cold.

It could be worse. In 1816, or “the famine year,” or “eighteen hundred and froze to death,”

when there were killing frosts every month of summer and the crops failed and there was no

hay to feed the livestock, Dorothy Canfield Fisher wrote, “Nettles, wild turnips, hedgehogs,

and other crude substitutes for ordinary fare kept all but a few of the human inhabitants

from starvation, but the suffering was so intense that the year proved a vital factor in greatly

increasing the emigration from Vermont to the lands of promise in the West.”

Personally, I’d rather eat braised nettles on a bed of hedgehogs than live in the West with its

promise of endless droughts and wildfires the size of New Hampshire.

As the thermometer drops, our moods change. Below zero, our personalities are more

pronounced. There’s a Paul Bunyan effect that brings out the storytellers; mention it was 23

below at your house when you woke up at 6 am and the toppers will always report a colder

reading at their house and an earlier rising hour, “48 below when I got up at 3:30,” they’ll say.

There’s also a Jack London effect that bitterly embraces a downward spiral towards death and

a frozen hell: “I’ve had it with this (expletive) place,” rings out from every valley in Vermont

when a car won’t start, a pipe bursts, a furnace runs out of oil.

“If you maintain a positive attitude, you will adapt,” advises Shane Young, my neighbor who is

a logger and a teamster. “How you dress is tricky; wool will save your life,” says Shane, talking

about a problem few of us have—sweating from physical labor when it’s 10 below outside. The

same goes for his draft horses, a pair of Suffolk Punches called “Nick” and “Hank.” They’ll

get sweaty drawing logs so Shane keeps horse blankets ready to throw over them when they’re

not pulling. We discuss how farm animals react to extreme cold. “I’ve seen chickens’ combs

frozen off. I’ve seen ducks’ feet frozen off. Walk around with peg legs,” recalls Shane.

Gary Mullen, my colleague on the Tunbridge selectboard, milks cows across the valley. On

warm winter days, his cows will bask in the sun outside, contentedly chewing their cuds.

When it’s below zero, the cows will last about an hour in the barnyard before they’ve had

enough. “You open the barn door,” Gary says, “and you better get out of the way.” As if dairy

farming isn’t hard enough, sub-zero dairy farming is one crisis after another. “Man, things get

miserable,” reports Gary, an incorrigible optimist, adding, “One frozen turd will ruin your

whole day.” This truism emerged from a story about yesterday’s broken gutter cleaner, which

brought up the issue of technology. “When we didn’t have a gutter cleaner, cold weather wasn’t

a problem,” pointed out Gary, who remembers shoveling all that manure by hand.

“I was rugged in those days,” says my neighbor, Kathleen Welch, nonagenarian, recalling her

childhood, “The cold didn’t bother me.” She says she used to play outside in winter as much as

she could because the alternative was doing chores inside, “the beds had to be made, dishes had

to be washed, bedrooms swept.” What would she do outdoors? “My father made us a traverse

sled. And we’d find some barrel staves and make jumpers.” Did they burn a lot of wood in

a winter? “We must have because my brother and I had to keep the wood box full and that

was a lot of work.” They had a kitchen stove and a stove in the parlor. Was it cold upstairs in

your bedroom? “Oh, yes.” Could you see your breath? “Oh, yes.” How did you stay warm?

“We had a lot of quilts. And I slept with my sister, Gladys. My brothers slept together in one

bed, too. Nowadays, brothers won’t sleep with brothers and sisters won’t sleep with sisters.”

Looking out the window at her bird feeder and the parade of chickadees, I see a giant

thermometer reading nine below zero. “I can’t see it,” admits Kathleen, whose eyes aren’t what

they used to be. “I loved snowshoeing,” she suddenly says, her eyes lighting up. “After the war,

I got a pair. I’d go out for hours. I like to wander through the woods. But four or five years

ago, I had to give it up because I couldn’t get anybody to go with me. I fell when I was alone

and couldn’t get up for a long time.”

Next door, Shane Young’s daughter, Hannah, a fourth grader, just heard from her mother,

Jena, that when school starts after the holidays, there may be no recess on account of the

dangerous cold. “Mom, it’s not cold!” she protests. If you want to get through this effing

arctic bullshit crap cold, be eight years-old.



Share this: