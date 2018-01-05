Local Legislators Share their Wish Lists for 2018

by Nat Frothingham

As the Vermont General Assembly gathers

for the new session, representatives arrive

with a lengthy wish list, from minimum

wage to paid family leave to school staffing to tax

reform to marijuana legalization. What lies at the

top, however, depends upon the representative.

The Bridge sat down with Washington County’s

and Montpelier’s representatives and senators to

get their perspective on the upcoming session and

what each hopes to see—and expects—for the

State House in 2018.

Vermont House

Montpelier is represented in the Vermont

House of Representatives by Democrats Warren

Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper.

Kitzmiller was appointed to the Vermont

House in 2001 after the death of his wife Karen

Kitzmiller. He currently serves as the Ranking

Member of the House Government Operations

Committee. Mary Hooper was elected to the

Vermont House in 2008 and serves on the House

Committee on Appropriations.

Like many other legislators, he is concerned about impacts from the recently passed federal tax

reform bill. “We have to worry about potential changes coming out of Washington,” he said.

“We were expecting cuts to programs that help people.”

Kitzmiller said that the Vermont House would like to work on a minimum wage bill and that

the Vermont Senate would like to work on paid family leave.

“I would support raising it,” he said about a minimum wage bill. Kitzmiller believes that if

wages were raised, people could survive with a bigger paycheck and programs to help people in

need could be reduced. “Keep children fed,” he reasoned, “Keep children and adults healthy.

School meal programs could be reduced because fewer people might need them.”

Kitzmiller identified water quality as an issue, with needed spending to improve Lake

Champlain. He believes that the legislature will legalize marijuana but worries about testing

for impairment, particularly behind the wheel. “There are already people driving while high,”

he said and predicted there would be more of such people.

Kitzmiller thinks that a lot of legislators will have problems with Gov. Scott’s desire to cut

the staff in the state schools. “A lot of us are going to have a real problem with that,” he said.

He also supports a carbon tax, with the hope that the increased cost of gas at the pump would

lead to greater sales of electric cars.

It’s a hope echoed by Rep. Mary Hooper, who considers climate change a major issue and has

been devoting significant energy and time to addressing it throughout her political career. As

Montpelier’s mayor, Hooper supported city building energy audits, which resulted in more

energy efficient motors in heating, cooling, and ventilation systems as well as upgrades to

lighting systems.

As a legislator she says she was “a ringleader for renewable energy when I was on the [House]

Institutions Committee.

Hooper identified mental health particularly high on her to-do list. “Last year we found $8.6

million to put into the state’s designated [mental health] agencies. “We need to hang onto the

people doing incredible work taking care of people in a mental health crisis,” she said. “And we

need to do substantially more.” She noted her particular concern for people in a mental health

crisis who are sometimes “stuck in emergency rooms.”

Greater economic security is another goal. On the subject of minimum wage legislation, she

said she subscribes to the philosophy that everyone needs a decent wage, a decent home, and

access to health care. “I want to push the family leave bill to the finish line,” she said.

On the subject of good government, she feels that “We’ve not been spending enough in

making our state government work properly. We need to make more choices about what

government can and can’t do.” This includes more transparency. About the workings of the

Appropriations Committee, she said, “Why not hold a budget hearing at the beginning of

the process. Typically we write a budget. Why not ask them [the voting public] to address

the committee at the beginning of the session so that we can create a budget to meet those

expectations?”

Vermont Senate

Washington County is represented in the Vermont

Senate by Ann Cummings, Anthony Pollina

and Francis Brooks. Ann Cummings is Chair

of the Senate Committee on Finance and first

took office in 1998. Anthony Pollina first took

office in 2010 and is Vice Chair of the Senate

Committee on Agriculture and also serves on the

Finance Committee. Francis Brooks was elected

to the Vermont Senate in 2016 and took office in

2017. He sits on the Agriculture and Institutions

Committees.

Senator Cummings concentrated her remarks on

getting the state’s economy “moving better than it

has been moving.”

“We have been so long on totally restrictive

budgets,” she said. “We’re trying to hold on.”

Education is also important to her. “We do need

to get more of our high school graduates to

continue their education,” she said. “It doesn’t

have to be college. They need to get the high

school education they need so they can get a job in the new economy.”

Turning to the current discussion of raising the minimum wage, she said, “The average

Vermonter’s income has been stagnant for 10 years. There’s been very little wage growth.

Ninety percent of our businesses have less than 20 employees. A lot of us want to make the

minimum wage a living wage. And that’s going to be the recommendation from the study

committee. But how quickly can we get there without causing a major disruption? This could

affect agencies that depend on state money.” She noted even some small town employers aren’t

making more than $15/hour. “It’s walking a very narrow line, trying to do what we want to

do,” she said.

Cummings said the state’s economy is “very complex.” True enough people with investments

in the stock market have done well. “But wages aren’t going up and the costs are. Everyone is

working two or three jobs. People are buying online. People in retail are hurting. Any number

of things can go wrong,” she said.

State Senator Anthony Pollina is calling for reforming Vermont’s tax system so that it is more

fair. He pointed out that low and middle class Vermonters are paying a higher percentage of

their total income on taxes. But really high-income people are paying a smaller percentage of

their total income on taxes. “I have a specific bill,” he said, “I’m putting in to make education

funding more fair. It would move us from property-based to income-based taxes to pay for

schools. It raises significant new revenue to help pay for schools and makes tuition-free college

available for most Vermonters.”

“The number one problem we face is inequality,” Pollina declared. “Middle class Vermonters

don’t have the resources they need,” he said. “And a shrinking middle class undermines tax

revenues and business. When people have money, we have a strong economy,” he argued.

“What would it be like to live on $10 per hour?” Pollina asked. Answering his own question,

he said, “It’s not enough to make ends meet. Not enough to pay for rent, food, health care,

basic expenses.”

Like others in the legislature, Pollina puts water quality issues on the table. “We have to do

something about water quality this year,” he said. “We have to raise money to invest in clean

water projects.”

Senator Brooks, speaking as a member of the Senate Agricultural Committee, took note of the

need to improve the water quality of Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi. But taking action will

not be cheap. “That’s an expensive price tag,” he said.

Brooks sees strong arguments on both sides of whether to raise the minimum wage. “I

personally would work favorably for that concept,” he said.

When asked about the apparent closure of Onion River Sports in downtown Montpelier,

Brooks said that “the ivory tower people are saying that employment is high, and the stock

market is going bananas.” Brooks called these “high altitude statements.” He said that

despite these exaggerated descriptions of what’s happening to the nation’s economy, the acid

test or what he called “the ultimate reality” is what’s happening to people locally. And he

acknowledged that many individuals “are struggling economically.”

As



