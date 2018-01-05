Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman Talks Marijuana and Legalization

by Mike Dunphy
With the 2018 legislative session underway,
marijuana legalization is once more at the top
of the to-do list, with some form of legalization
expected to pass within the first few months. In support,
Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and a coalition of
cannabis reform groups, medical marijuana patients and
caregivers, farmers, and local business representatives are
gathering at the Statehouse on January 9 for a full day of
press, advocacy, and education.
The goal of this event, according to the organizers, is to
further inform lawmakers and the public on the importance
of timely cannabis reform in Vermont. This comes in the face
of increased resistance to the proposed legalization by newly
formed groups, such as Physicians, Families and Friends for a
Better Vermont, who expressed their opposition at the State
House on December 22.
Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman sat down with The
Bridge to discuss the upcoming legislation, the arguments of
those who oppose it, and why he believes legalization is the
best path forward for Vermont.
The Bridge: Tell us about the upcoming day of advocacy
at the statehouse.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman: On January 9, we are having a
citizens’ advocacy day for cannabis reform at the State House
to continue to bring more voices from across the state into
the political process. We are hosting this day to encourage
citizens to support cannabis reform for whatever reason.
Some support it because they understand that drug dealers
don’t check IDs, and youths have unfettered access. Some
people support it because they are adults who responsibly
consume cannabis on occasion but feel like they always have
to do it in the shadows; some people support it because they
believe it should be part of our above-ground economy and
would be a benefit to the state.
Bridge: Considering how easy it already is for young
people to get marijuana, how could legalization possibly
make it more difficult for them?
Zuckerman: Certainly some of the opponents roll out
the argument that it would be easier to get; I think that is
completely untrue. What I would argue is quite the opposite.
A drug dealer doesn’t check IDs or care how old anybody is.
They just want to make some money, and in fact they may
offer them something else more addictive to get more repeat
customers. So I would argue that legalization through a
regulated system would actually reduce access to that group
of young people.
In Colorado, you have to show an ID just to walk into the
stores, much less purchase products. Yes, there probably
will continue to be an underground market; however, in
Colorado, 60 percent of the market has come aboveboard.
Also the underground market there is being fed by their
loosely regulated medical cannabis market, and we have a
very highly regulated one, so far less will be diverted into the
underground market, and therefore youth access will decline.
Bridge: What do you take from other states’ experiences
with legalization, particularly any downsides, to shape
the legislation in Vermont to avoid some of the more
negative results?
Zuckerman: First, what we have noticed in the states that
have rolled it out, the fears predicted by the opposition have
not really been borne out in any grand scale. Otherwise that
would be front page news and those states would have rolled
back the laws. That has not happened.
However, there have been a couple things that have not rolled
out well. In Colorado, there was very little regulation on
edibles, and you had extremely strong products in servings
that were disproportional to what people should consume, so
there’s no doubt that we should either delay allowing edibles
or not have them. If at some point we do, they should be in
single-serving packages and not appearing in child-oriented
candy.
In other states, they’ve also run out of cannabis, and we want
to make sure we don’t run out because otherwise the whole
idea of eliminating or reducing the underground market
disappears.
Bridge: Considering the huge problem with opioids, why
would it be helpful to make marijuana legal? Doesn’t that
present a mixed message?
Zuckerman: Ultimately, I think it’s important to look at
every drug individually. Would we say because of the opioid
crisis, let’s ban pharmaceutical drugs? We don’t say that, and
yet pharmaceutical drugs are the main source of our opioid
crisis. At the same time, many pharmaceutical drugs are
beneficial to our medical system.
What I find interesting is that cannabis is starting to be
shown as both an alternative for some of the pain for
which people are getting OxyContin and other gateway
opioids, so why not use cannabis more and opioid-based
pharmaceuticals less? Plus, we are constantly under pressure
to have resources for prevention and education, and legalizing
cannabis would give us the tax revenue to have a robust
education, prevention, and treatment program.
Bridge: Do you believe that polls that show majority
support for legalization in Vermont are accurate? If
so, why not pursue a referendum or ballot measure as
other states have done instead of legalizing through the
legislature?
Zuckerman: Actually, in Vermont, we don’t have a
referendum process. And regarding polling, I would say
that more people support it than are publically willing to
say they are, and therefore I think the polling is probably
under-representing rather than over. Many people, such as
doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, and so on, are hesitant
to publicly announce their support of this because of the
societal pressures that may come as a result.
Bridge: Of all the arguments on the “no” side of
marijuana legalization, are there any you sympathize
with or consider valid?
Zuckerman: Certainly some of the points our opponents
make are very important with respect to how cannabis or
any other substance that a young person uses in his or
her teens can actually lead them to a life with a greater
potential for addiction, and there’s no doubt those are very
real issues. We need to have a much better education and
prevention system to slow this societal epidemic of younger
people using substances that in the long term can have a
serious effect on their lives. I think those are very real and
valid concerns. Access is the issue, and as a society, we have
to look at the best way to reduce it. Obviously, I’ve come
to the conclusion that a regulated system is better than an
unregulated underground one.
Bridge: Do you expect the legislation to pass in January
or February?
Zuckerman: I certainly expect what is called the Washington
DC model, H. 511, which would be a home production and
home consumption bill, to pass fairly early in the session.
What is now the further debate and discussion is whether or
not a fully regulated system of production, sale, and so on, is
going to make it across the finish line.
Bridge: Do you have any concern about the Justice
Department in Washington, which is in direct conflict
with states that have legalized cannabis? Might it open
up Vermont to some aggressive action from the federal
government?
Zuckerman: There’s no doubt that anything is possible.
But they haven’t done much in this first year in states
such as Colorado, Alaska, and Nevada, which are not
particularly blue states. The federal government, or the
Trump administration, is a little bit hamstrung, because if
they really choose to go after this they’d be doing so in states
he would need to get re-elected.
Bridge: As you know, Governor Phil Scott vetoed the first
bill that passed. Did that veto—and the additional time
it gave—help create a better bill this time around?
Zuckerman: The bill now is not significantly changed from
what he vetoed in terms of the actual law affecting everyday
Vermonters and their ability to produce and have their own.
I don’t think his veto made this bill any better in that regard;
it simply delayed things further.
The other issue that he brought up with the original bill
relative to what is in this one, is that bill had a commission
looking at how to best implement a tax-and-regulate system.
His veto backed that off to look at the issues that he has
brought up, although the judicial committees had already
been looking at those issues. This has been studied for four
or five years in the legislature. While he may not have been
overly involved in those reviews in the last few years, the
legislature had been looking at those issues.
Primarily, the only function of that veto was to significantly
delay progress toward the ultimate resolution of this issue.
In my opinion, I think that will actually hurt Vermont
more than help it by delaying resources for highway safety,
education, prevention, and treatment, as well as delaying
the economic benefits that may well come from a taxed and
regulated system.