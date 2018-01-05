Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman Talks Marijuana and Legalization

by Mike Dunphy

With the 2018 legislative session underway,

marijuana legalization is once more at the top

of the to-do list, with some form of legalization

expected to pass within the first few months. In support,

Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and a coalition of

cannabis reform groups, medical marijuana patients and

caregivers, farmers, and local business representatives are

gathering at the Statehouse on January 9 for a full day of

press, advocacy, and education.

The goal of this event, according to the organizers, is to

further inform lawmakers and the public on the importance

of timely cannabis reform in Vermont. This comes in the face

of increased resistance to the proposed legalization by newly

formed groups, such as Physicians, Families and Friends for a

Better Vermont, who expressed their opposition at the State

House on December 22.

Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman sat down with The

Bridge to discuss the upcoming legislation, the arguments of

those who oppose it, and why he believes legalization is the

best path forward for Vermont.

The Bridge: Tell us about the upcoming day of advocacy

at the statehouse.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman: On January 9, we are having a

citizens’ advocacy day for cannabis reform at the State House

to continue to bring more voices from across the state into

the political process. We are hosting this day to encourage

citizens to support cannabis reform for whatever reason.

Some support it because they understand that drug dealers

don’t check IDs, and youths have unfettered access. Some

people support it because they are adults who responsibly

consume cannabis on occasion but feel like they always have

to do it in the shadows; some people support it because they

believe it should be part of our above-ground economy and

would be a benefit to the state.

Bridge: Considering how easy it already is for young

people to get marijuana, how could legalization possibly

make it more difficult for them?

Zuckerman: Certainly some of the opponents roll out

the argument that it would be easier to get; I think that is

completely untrue. What I would argue is quite the opposite.

A drug dealer doesn’t check IDs or care how old anybody is.

They just want to make some money, and in fact they may

offer them something else more addictive to get more repeat

customers. So I would argue that legalization through a

regulated system would actually reduce access to that group

of young people.

In Colorado, you have to show an ID just to walk into the

stores, much less purchase products. Yes, there probably

will continue to be an underground market; however, in

Colorado, 60 percent of the market has come aboveboard.

Also the underground market there is being fed by their

loosely regulated medical cannabis market, and we have a

very highly regulated one, so far less will be diverted into the

underground market, and therefore youth access will decline.

Bridge: What do you take from other states’ experiences

with legalization, particularly any downsides, to shape

the legislation in Vermont to avoid some of the more

negative results?

Zuckerman: First, what we have noticed in the states that

have rolled it out, the fears predicted by the opposition have

not really been borne out in any grand scale. Otherwise that

would be front page news and those states would have rolled

back the laws. That has not happened.

However, there have been a couple things that have not rolled

out well. In Colorado, there was very little regulation on

edibles, and you had extremely strong products in servings

that were disproportional to what people should consume, so

there’s no doubt that we should either delay allowing edibles

or not have them. If at some point we do, they should be in

single-serving packages and not appearing in child-oriented

candy.

In other states, they’ve also run out of cannabis, and we want

to make sure we don’t run out because otherwise the whole

idea of eliminating or reducing the underground market

disappears.

Bridge: Considering the huge problem with opioids, why

would it be helpful to make marijuana legal? Doesn’t that

present a mixed message?

Zuckerman: Ultimately, I think it’s important to look at

every drug individually. Would we say because of the opioid

crisis, let’s ban pharmaceutical drugs? We don’t say that, and

yet pharmaceutical drugs are the main source of our opioid

crisis. At the same time, many pharmaceutical drugs are

beneficial to our medical system.

What I find interesting is that cannabis is starting to be

shown as both an alternative for some of the pain for

which people are getting OxyContin and other gateway

opioids, so why not use cannabis more and opioid-based

pharmaceuticals less? Plus, we are constantly under pressure

to have resources for prevention and education, and legalizing

cannabis would give us the tax revenue to have a robust

education, prevention, and treatment program.

Bridge: Do you believe that polls that show majority

support for legalization in Vermont are accurate? If

so, why not pursue a referendum or ballot measure as

other states have done instead of legalizing through the

legislature?

Zuckerman: Actually, in Vermont, we don’t have a

referendum process. And regarding polling, I would say

that more people support it than are publically willing to

say they are, and therefore I think the polling is probably

under-representing rather than over. Many people, such as

doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, and so on, are hesitant

to publicly announce their support of this because of the

societal pressures that may come as a result.

Bridge: Of all the arguments on the “no” side of

marijuana legalization, are there any you sympathize

with or consider valid?

Zuckerman: Certainly some of the points our opponents

make are very important with respect to how cannabis or

any other substance that a young person uses in his or

her teens can actually lead them to a life with a greater

potential for addiction, and there’s no doubt those are very

real issues. We need to have a much better education and

prevention system to slow this societal epidemic of younger

people using substances that in the long term can have a

serious effect on their lives. I think those are very real and

valid concerns. Access is the issue, and as a society, we have

to look at the best way to reduce it. Obviously, I’ve come

to the conclusion that a regulated system is better than an

unregulated underground one.

Bridge: Do you expect the legislation to pass in January

or February?

Zuckerman: I certainly expect what is called the Washington

DC model, H. 511, which would be a home production and

home consumption bill, to pass fairly early in the session.

What is now the further debate and discussion is whether or

not a fully regulated system of production, sale, and so on, is

going to make it across the finish line.

Bridge: Do you have any concern about the Justice

Department in Washington, which is in direct conflict

with states that have legalized cannabis? Might it open

up Vermont to some aggressive action from the federal

government?

Zuckerman: There’s no doubt that anything is possible.

But they haven’t done much in this first year in states

such as Colorado, Alaska, and Nevada, which are not

particularly blue states. The federal government, or the

Trump administration, is a little bit hamstrung, because if

they really choose to go after this they’d be doing so in states

he would need to get re-elected.

Bridge: As you know, Governor Phil Scott vetoed the first

bill that passed. Did that veto—and the additional time

it gave—help create a better bill this time around?

Zuckerman: The bill now is not significantly changed from

what he vetoed in terms of the actual law affecting everyday

Vermonters and their ability to produce and have their own.

I don’t think his veto made this bill any better in that regard;

it simply delayed things further.

The other issue that he brought up with the original bill

relative to what is in this one, is that bill had a commission

looking at how to best implement a tax-and-regulate system.

His veto backed that off to look at the issues that he has

brought up, although the judicial committees had already

been looking at those issues. This has been studied for four

or five years in the legislature. While he may not have been

overly involved in those reviews in the last few years, the

legislature had been looking at those issues.

Primarily, the only function of that veto was to significantly

delay progress toward the ultimate resolution of this issue.

In my opinion, I think that will actually hurt Vermont

more than help it by delaying resources for highway safety,

education, prevention, and treatment, as well as delaying

the economic benefits that may well come from a taxed and

regulated system.



