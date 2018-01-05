Careful What You Wish For

by Walt Amses

Now that it’s January, I need to apologize. In the month leading up to the holidays I

hoped for tons of snow, essentially “An old fashioned Vermont winter.” I’m sorry I

didn’t clarify that by “old,” I hadn’t meant Ice-Age old, merely the kind of winter

with snow that didn’t immediately enter the melt-freeze/rain-snow cycle that’s become

familiar these past few years. Anyway, I’m not used to having my wishes granted, so it was

as much of a surprise to me as it was to you when the snow that came by the dump-truck

load was enhanced by a touch of Siberia.

Growing up way south of here—in Bayonne, New Jersey, in the shadow of the Statue of

Liberty—all the holiday hubbub including Santa himself was predicated on billowing,

beautiful snow. Christmas cards depicted country homes with glowing, frosted windows

buried in feet of glistening snow, inhabitants left to the imagination, but judging from the

smoke emanating from the chimney, likely gathered around the hearth, eating home-made

holiday cookies, drinking hot chocolate, and softly singing carols.

Evidently forgotten by Hallmark were inebriated fathers screaming obscenities while

tangled in multicolored lights and balled-up metallic tinsel from the previous year, and

December temperatures stuck in the 40s with the only available snow in cellophane

packages from F. W. Woolworth Company, the original five and dime. The only natural

snow we saw transitioned to gray slush within 24 hours of falling, clogging gutters and

transforming intersections into ankle-deep, bone-chilling puddles of icy water.

Attending parochial school (until 10th grade, when I was expelled for rampant normalcy)

was the source of myriad tortures including, unlike the public institutions, literally never

having a snow day. It was something about if God wanted you to miss a day of school he’d

send an angel to either break your legs or infect you with some flu-like illness, which the

good sisters—a misnomer if there ever was one—called “the grippe.”

When the occasional Nor’easter developed without much advanced noticed in the days

before weather satellites, my non-Catholic friends snuggled in their warm beds, while we

soldiers in Christ’s army trudged through drifts in black rubber boots with metal buckles

that went over our shoes. Designed to keep you dry rather than warm, they did neither,

filling with snow almost immediately, which eventually encased our feet in slush. But

most of these storms occurred well after the holidays.

Rarely, if ever, were our white Christmas prayers answered. Some of us (me anyway) kept

hoping well into adulthood with pretty much the same results. Things began looking

up 35 years ago when we fled the metro miasma, heading north on the thruway and

landing in a place where holiday snow was more of a birthright than a remote possibility.

It was here where I narrowed my meteorological focus to December 24 and 25: it had to

be snowing heavily on those days and cold enough to keep it on the ground, sufficiently

powdery to provide a dreamlike atmosphere for outdoor activities.

When my wish-granted ticket was finally punched this year, it became apparent that

I should have been a little more meticulous in outlining my expectations. When coldenough

to retain the snow morphed into cold enough to send brass monkeys into a frenzied

exodus to Miami Beach and a dozen or so wild turkeys showed up with the chickadees at

my bird feeders every morning, I realized my carelessly fabricated hankerings had upset

the balance of nature.

Having forced myself to get out on snowshoes a few times these past weeks (as a kind

of penance), I can safely say that the snow remains pristine and as fine as baby powder,

although, the inability to flex my fingers or feel my feet was somewhat disconcerting. My

facial expression was a mystery to me as well, perhaps incongruous with my mood, since I

was no longer able to control any exposed flesh, which didn’t matter much since I was the

only pedestrian for miles. I encountered only one vehicle while crossing a road. The driver

asked: “Are you OK?”, but I knew he really meant: “Are you out of your bleeping mind?”

It seemed redundant. I’d been asking myself the same thing.



Share this: