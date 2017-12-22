HEARD ON THE STREET: 12.21.17

Down Home Kitchen Now Open for Dinner

If you’ve noticed the warm glow of candlelight at the corner of Langdon and Main while driving by during afternoon and evening hours lately, it’s because Down Home Kitchen has extended its hours until 10 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For the past two and a half years, the evening hours were reserved exclusively for private dinner parties and events, but after many requests from the community, owner Mary Alice Proffitt has decided to extend the restaurant’s hours and offerings, adding a new Southern BBQ menu and a full bar with lots of to-go options for folks wanting to call in and carry out their supper. This includes the pies, cakes, sweets, and espressos and coffees from Variety Coffee. Everyone is invited to come on over to Down Home.

Pat Leahy to Cut Ribbon at Grand Opening of Vermont Evaporator Company

Senator Pat Leahy will cut the ribbon at the grand opening event for Vermont Evaporator Company on December 28 in Montpelier. Producing “the first-ever true backyard maple sugaring system,” Vermont Evaporator Company is a new quickly-growing, family-run business that is making maple sugaring accessible, fun, and affordable for all New Englanders.

Until now, the process has been confined to sugar shacks and larger-scale operations, making it hard for just anyone to take part. Vermont Evaporator Company’s system offers the first and only true backyard sap evaporator unit—in two models: the original Sapling and the all-new Seedling—allowing hobbyists the opportunity to make delicious, pure maple syrup for their friends and family.

Having outgrown their home facility, the Vermont Evaporator Company founders Kate and Justin McCabe have now fully expanded operations to a factory at Pioneer Center on River Street Montpelier, where production has begun ahead of the 2018 sugaring season to ensure plenty of product stock for its growing consumer base.

Unitarian Church of Montpelier Expands Worship Services to Accommodate Growth

MONTPELIER: The church has noted that average Sunday attendance has been increasing since the arrival of their new minister, the Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, in August of 2015. The church experienced a record attendance of 309 individuals the Sunday after the 2016 election (in a sanctuary that holds 230) and has continued to have a full sanctuary most Sundays.

In order to accommodate a growth in worship attendance, the Unitarian Church of Montpelier (UCM) will experiment with having two services during the month of January rather than its single 10:00 am service. Services will take place at 9:00 am and 11:00 am on all four Sundays that month.

“We want to be able to welcome all who are seeking community and spiritual nourishment on Sunday mornings,” says the Rev. Joan Javier-Duval, Minister of UCM. “During this time of great societal upheaval and challenge, no one should feel that there is no room for them.”

UCM’s worship service currently offers opportunities for congregational participation in hymns and readings, a sermon on the theme of the month, and music that complements the topic at hand. These elements will be maintained for both services. Religious education programming for children will also be offered during both services.

Additional information about the two-service exploration at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier is available by calling 223-7861 or by checking the church website for up-to-date information: https://ucmvt.org.

People’s Health & Wellness Clinic Establishes Dr. Mark N. Yorra Legacy Fund

The Board of Trustees of the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic (PHWC) in Barre has announced the creation of the Dr. Mark N. Yorra Legacy Fund in honor of the clinic’s retiring medical director and one of its founders in 1993.

Along with other community members, Dr. Yorra’s vision was access to health care for all. The People’s Health & Wellness Clinic has used a classic “free clinic” model, where a tiny paid staff supports a large corps of volunteer practitioners who give of their time and talents to ensure their central Vermont neighbors can get the primary health care they need.

Being a free clinic, PHWC must raise all funds for its operation every year, relying on grants, donations, and fundraising events to make ends meet. The Yorra Legacy Fund was created to help ensure the long term sustainability of the clinic. This reserve fund will help guarantee this critical community healthcare safety net will continue to exist for the long haul, providing access to needed healthcare for the underserved.

The goal is to raise at least $25,000, the minimum needed to establish such a fund with the Vermont Community Foundation, which will manage it. A generous donor has offered to match the first $5,000.

Donations may be made to the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic, 553 North Main Street, Barre, VT 05641. Please indicate “Yorra Fund” clearly in the check memo line. PHWC is a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization, and contributions are tax-deductible.

The Dr. Mark N. Yorra Legacy Fund is a way of saying “Thank You” to Mark for all he has done for our neighbors, and to help continue that work in the years to come. Please join us in honoring Dr. Yorra for his vision and service to the community.

The mission of the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic is to provide primary healthcare and wellness education to uninsured and underinsured community members of central Vermont who cannot otherwise afford these services.



Share this: