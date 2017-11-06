U-32 Teens Run Middlesex Food Shelf

MONTPELIER — In August of this year, Ethan Scharf and Cricket Liebermann volunteered to take over the coordination of the United Methodist Church (UMC) food shelf in Middlesex.

The teens have known each other casually since seventh grade, but had not been close friends. Friendly and enthusiastic, the pair has been happily working together ever since.

The two teens coordinate volunteers to fill the shelves and assist the families at the food shelf every Saturday, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

They place reminder calls to the volunteers and make the schedule. The teens order food from the Food Bank in Barre Town, pick it up every other week, and deliver it to the food shelf. The Food Bank also supplies items that have been donated to it at no charge.

The church where the food shelf is located (near Red Hen Bakery) has facilities for refrigeration and a freezer to keep the food fresh between deliveries. The food shelf serves between three and ten families per week.

Ethan, who wants to study engineering, has applied to college but has not yet made a firm decision about where he will be a year from now. He enjoys travel and playing the trumpet. He has one younger brother.

Cricket, the oldest of three siblings, has just returned from a year abroad in Senegal, in West Africa. She also has not made a decision about which college will be a good match for her talents and interests. She played the French horn in the past, but this year is focused on dance.

Both teens say they enjoy working for the food shelf because it is a “really good cause and it helps the community.” They feel they are making a difference.

Volunteers are always needed for the food shelf in Middlesex. If you are interested, contact the Scharf family at 223-9189 for more information.



