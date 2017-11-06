On The Road

by Brent Curtis

Just as you might expect this week, we want to make sure that you take extra caution on Halloween. Roaming city streets and country roads you will find packs of ghosts, goblins, superheroes and zombies. The excitement and joy surrounding the children is nothing short of electric. Do not forget the adults who enjoy playing dress-up. In communities around Vermont, merchants and shopping centers play host to characters big and small. In many cities like Barre, merchants set up on the sidewalk and the Main Street becomes a cavalcade of characters. Please be careful and alert, especially to the smallest of the group. Candy and soft drinks can make a high energy and exuberating cocktail. Enjoy the fun and excitement in your community. Remember that Halloween is a time when the cobwebs in your house become decorations!

Interstates

I-91 Northbound in Lyndon, the right lane and shoulder will be closed for ledge removal. The left lane southbound in Springfield will be closed, affecting traffic. Rockingham bridges northbound and southbound are reduced to one lane this week. Slow down and use caution in these work zones.

I-89 In Georgia, culvert replacement projects will continue. Culvert work between Exits 12 and 13 on the South Burlington stretch of I-89 this week. U-turn work in Milton during non-peak hours may create short delays. Expect day and night work. In Middlesex, no more nighttime closures this week. Look for single lanes and reduced speed again this week.

Around the State

US 2 from Williston to South Burlington and VT 2A in Williston will have more nighttime work between 7pm and 6am. There should be no impact on traffic this week.

US7 VT/2 in Colchester will have delays again this week. Look for single-lane closures and alternating one-lane traffic in multiple work zones. Expect delays.

VT 15/Main Street VT 2A/Park Street, Essex Junction will get more work affecting traffic this week. Expect delays.

VT 15 Hardwick, Walden and Danville has a long-term road improvement project that includes paving. Onsite traffic diversions should be expected this week. Expect delays.

VT 15A/Park Street in Morristown has a bridge project going on. Expect minor delays.

US 2 Cabot/Danville has reduced speed limits for a multi-year road project. Bridgework, drainage and road alignment will affect traffic. Look for a traffic shift this week. Alternating one-lane traffic in multiple work zones will cause delays.

VT 2B from Danville to St. Johnsbury will have lane closures and delays for a road improvement project. Traffic could be shifted to the new alignment later this week. Only minor delays this week.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Expect delays and lane closures in this work zoneMontpelier: More wrap up on Elm Street/VT12 this week. Work hours are 7am to 9pm. Expect alternating one-lane traffic. Day work on Northfield Street this week. Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays in both work zones.

VT 14/South Main Street in Barre gets some clean up, bridge joint and rail crossing work this week. Work hours are 7pm to 6am. Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays in all work zones.

US 2 in East Montpelier, near the VT 14 Bridge, has a base layer of pavement this week. Expect a 25 mph speed limit in this work zone.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 12A from Granville town line to Northfield has a road improvement project. Look for multiple work zones with alternating one-lane traffic in this project area. Expect delays all week.

VT 100 in Granville has paving and subbase repair this week. Lane closures during the day north of the Granville Town Hall on the west side of VT 100. Roadwork will affect traffic.

VT 12 Randolph to Braintree has a road improvement project that includes paving. Expect lane closures and delays.

US 7 Charlotte/Ferrisburgh will get some finish work this week. Alternating one-lane traffic will cause delays in this work zone.

VT 116 between Bristol and Starksboro will see delays again this week. Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays all week.

VT 125 in Ripton will have reduced lanes and portable traffic lights affecting traffic from the Middlebury town line to Old Town Road. There will be slope repair projects that will last through October.

VT 73 in Rochester has a project slowing traffic. Motorists should expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays in this work zone.

US 7 in Brandon has a long-term construction project going on until February shut down. Expect delays.

US 4 in Rutland has paving, ditching and shoulder work continuing in the work zone. Motorists should expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays in this work zone.

US 7 in Wallingford has a culvert project with traffic signal bypass in place.

VT 100A in Plymouth has a bridge replacement project wrapping up.

VT 100 in Dover has a bridge project with width and lane restrictions. Expect delays.

VT 9 Bennington/Wilmington has a 23-mile paving project affecting traffic again this week. Expect delays.