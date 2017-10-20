Vermont Farm to Childcare Equipment Grant Process Opened Oct. 2

by Glennis Drew

In June of 2017, Governor Scott signed the Farm to School bill into law (Act 63). This legislation allows both registered and licensed child care providers to participate in the Vermont’s Farm to School grant program.

The law and an increased state appropriation resulted in the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets expanding the state’s Farm to School Program grants to include Vermont Farm to School & Farm to Childcare Equipment grants.

The Request for Applications period for the Farm to School & Farm to Childcare Equipment grants opened on October 2. The deadline for submitting applications is November 14. The grant awards will be announced on December 13. The grant awards of $1,000 are intended to provide Vermont schools and childcare providers with financial resources to purchase equipment that would improve their ability to meet the following food/nutrition goals:

Encourage Vermont residents in developing healthy and lifelong habits of eating nutritious local foods.

Maximize use by Vermont schools and childcare providers of fresh and locally grown, produced or processed food.

Work with partners to establish a food, farm and nutrition education program that educates Vermont children regarding healthy eating habits through the use of educational materials, classes, and hands-on techniques that inform children of the connections between farming and the foods that children consume.

Increase the size and stability of direct sales markets available to Vermont producers.

Increase participation of Vermont children in child nutrition programs by increasing the selection of available foods.

Expand and improve child nutrition programs in schools and early childcare.

For more information, contact Cynthia Greene, Vermont FEED – Early Care and Education, at cgreene@shelburnefarms.org.



