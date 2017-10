by Nona Estrin

Waves of song sparrows, white-throated sparrows, and ruby-crowned kinglets still passing through, and here and there, amid the bare trees, a solitary splash of bright red maple. What remains of gold is still coming on in spots … a few poplars, birch, black cherry, maples, and soon, tamaracks. But what a strange foliage year! I’m not really looking at leaves, as there are so few, but at the light! That October sun is giving us quite a bathing.



